LIVE Black Friday gaming laptop deals: Dell, Acer, Razer, and more

(Image credit: MSI) MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop $1,799.99 $1,499 at Newegg No stranger to gaming hardware, MSI offers its GL66 gaming laptop with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 among its impressive specs for a massive $300 during the Newegg Black Friday sale. Loaded with Windows 11 Pro, this portable beast features a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU paired with 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD, providing plenty of space for games. Completing the gamer aesthetic with an RGB keyboard, you can customize the LED colors with the pre-installed MSI Center companion app for a personal touch. The 15.6" IPS screen can output a 1080p resolution at up to 144Hz, or link to an external monitor for 4K at 60Hz making it a versatile gaming machine no matter where you are. Not the cheapest option, but at a limited-time 16% reduction, it's incredibly tempting!

(Image credit: ASUS) ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop $1,799.99 $1,599 at Amazon Not the first ASUS ROG Strix laptop among our finds, and possibly not the last, but it's still a bargain. The 1080p IPS panel can reach up to 300Hz for ultra-smooth gaming powered by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and backed up by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 12900H plus16GB of modern DDR5 RAM clocked at 4800MHz. The 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD is big enough for modern games, and the laptop will effortlessly handle them thanks to the ASUS ROG intelligent cooling system. With adaptive sync on its 15.6" screen, gaming will be an absolute dream on this monstrous portable powerhouse. Plus, you get a free month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. An outstanding bargain.

(Image credit: Walmart) ASUS TUF Gaming laptop $1,350 $949 at Walmart I think squeezing a powerful gaming laptop in under that $1,000 mark is a great way to go. Machines around this price tend to strike a sweet spot between powerful gaming specs and not bankrupting you. The technical specs include an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe. It's also powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, which is great for gaming. And your games are going to look good on the 17.3-inch display with its IPS panel, 1080p resolution, and 144Hz refresh rate. Other features include self-cleaning fans, military-grade durability, easily upgradeable memory and storage, and more.

(Image credit: Amazon) MSI Creator 17 Professional laptop $2,500 $1,899 at Amazon

Other MSI laptops on sale at Amazon Whether you explicitly want the discrete graphics card or just want something powerful enough for your creative endeavors, MSI has a laptop on sale that should fit your needs and your budget. These Black Friday deals at Amazon won't last forever, so browse the full sale. Or you could go with the MSI Creator 17 4K Professional, which is one of the best laptops available in this sale. It's down to its lowest price by several hundred dollars. This laptop includes an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB solid state drive with NVMe, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card that's great for high-end gaming and other work. It also has Thunderbolt 4 ports for super fast data transfer speeds, a 17.3-inch display with 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and more.

(Image credit: Newegg) ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 laptop $1,400 $799.99 at Newegg Another solid Black Friday deal from Newegg, especially if you're the sort of person looking for a gaming laptop that won't destroy your bank account. The ASUS ZenBook Pro can game, but it also benefits from a beautiful OLED display with touchscreen support. That's a huge plus even for general tasks and media watching, let alone gaming. The specs include an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Includes USB-C and USB-A ports, an infrared camera for facial recognition programs like Windows Hello, and more.

(Image credit: Best Buy) ASUS ROG touchscreen gaming laptop $1,600 $999.99 at Best Buy Here's a nice mid-tier gaming machine that includes a sweet $600 discount. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, which is very strong. It also has 16GB RAM, a 1TB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. In addition to all of that, you get some great features including full touchscreen support on the 13.4-inch display. It uses a 2-in-1 convertible design so you can use it as a tablet, too, if you prefer. Games will look great with the 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution and the 120Hz refresh rate. It has two USB-C ports in addition to other USB-A ports, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, and a 720p webcam.

(Image credit: Dell) Alienware x14 R1 gaming laptop $1,900 $1,299.99 at Best Buy Well, time to save $600 on an insane gaming machine. You don't always have to go through Dell to get an awesome price on Dell laptops. This Alienware laptop is at a great Black Friday low price, and it is equipped with what you need for some serious gaming. The tech specs include a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with up to 4.7GHz speeds, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe technology, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for high-end gaming. That's a good thing because you'll need some juice to make your games look good on this 14-inch 1080p monitor with a 144hz refresh rate. Other features include USB-C ports, Alienware Cyro-Tech cooling technology, Dolby Atmos support, and a long-lasting battery life.

(Image credit: Walmart) Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop $800 $649 at Walmart Here's a simple and affordable option if you're looking for a great gaming machine. The Acer Nitro 5 is a great series with plenty of powerful options in its lineup. This one in particular includes an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe tech. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, which is awesome because the laptop has a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

MSI Creator 17 Professional Laptop $2,749 $1,899 at Amazon This MSI Creator 17 Professional laptop is enjoying a very steep discount, knocking almost a grand off the usual asking price. This 17.3-inch behemoth is not the lightest PC in the world, but it's designed to be a portable powerhouse for those who need serious power in a PC package you can take with you. Full UHD pixels at 120Hz, with 100% Adobe RGB certified colors, an Intel Core i7-11800H, with 16GB RAM and an NVIDIA RTX 3070. This is the kind of PC designed for higher-end visual design work, from 3D graphics to Adobe Premier. As a byproduct, it will also excel for gaming, delivering titles like Cyberpunk 2077 on maximum graphics with minimal compromises. Features like Thunderbolt 4 compatibility only sweeten the deal, too.

(Image credit: HP) HP - Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop $799.99 $479.99 at Best Buy Here's a pretty great deal on an entry-level gaming laptop from HP. The HP Victus 15.6" is powered by a GeForce GTX 1650, complete with 8GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD storage device. The GeForce GTX 1650 in here is an older GPU, but this might make for a great entry-level gaming laptop for youngsters in your family for playing games like Minecraft, Fortnite, Roblox, and Genshin Impact. It's surely not the best gaming laptop in the world, but at this price, it's a truly great option for those who want to get a retro-gaming rig or for games that don't have photo-realistic graphics, the GTX 1650 is a decent GPU for casual play. Just don't expect to be running Cyberpunk 2077 or any intensive photo-realistic modern games on this one!

(Image credit: Amazon) Gigabyte Aorus 17 YE5 360Hz gaming laptop $3,000 $2,499 at Amazon We've seen a few good deals from the Aorus lineup, and of course you can find some more affordable options out there. But if you're looking for just an amazing laptop with some killer features, and one that will still save you some money off its regular price, then here's a great option. The Aorus 17 YE5 includes a super powerful 12th-gen Intel Core i7-12900H processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB solid state drive with plenty of storage and great read/write speeds, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. Put that GPU to work with the laptop's 17.3-inch screen with 1080p resolution, an IPS panel, and a crazy 360Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Newegg) ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X gaming laptop $1,400 $999.99 at Newegg Newegg's early Black Friday deals have protections that ensure you're getting the lowest price. If you're not, Newegg will help you out. So that means this deal probably isn't going to get much better, and it's quite fantastic with the $400 price drop. The VivoBook Pro is an awesome lineup of laptops that just look great, and in this case you get a powerful graphics card so you can game on the excellent screen. The specs include an Intel Core i7-11370H processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. You can play games at high settings, and they'll look great on the 16-inch display with a 3840 x 2400 pixel resolution and OLED panel for excellent color. Other features include the intuitive ASUS DialPad that helps you streamline commands, USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting all your peripherals, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. It even comes with a wired optical mouse and a travel bag.

(Image credit: Dell) Dell XPS 17 laptop $3,049 $2,349 at Dell The Dell XPS lineup grows with each passing year. These are not laptops originally designed for *gaming* so much as productivity. Many of them feature integrated graphics and focus more on speed and slickness than just pure power or gaming prowess. However, some do feature dedicated graphics cards like this XPS 17. And they also still have all that speed and slickness with extra features including Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, 4K display resolution, and more. This XPS 17 features a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor with up to 4.70GHz speeds, a 1TB NVMe solid state drive, and 32GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM. The GPU is a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. You also get Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a fingerprint reader for security, a 720p webcam, and plenty of other great features.

(Image credit: Newegg) MSI GE76 gaming laptop $1,400 $1,099.99 at Newegg Here's another great gaming laptop that's part of Newegg's early Black Friday sale. Remember that this is protected through Black Friday, so you can get back the difference should the price go even lower. Doubt it though because this is a pretty solid deal. The specs include an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB NVMe solid stae drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. You also get a nice and large 17.3-inch display with 1080p pixel resolution, an IPS panel for color accuracy and viewing angles, and a 144Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 gaming laptop $1,149.99 $719.99 at Lenovo with code GAMINGDROP1 Here's a great budget pickup on the Lenovo store if you're interested in gaming but can't break the bank. This one has plenty of power and speed and a really nice 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution, an IPS panel, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The internal specs include an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor with up to 4.70GHz speeds, 8GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card ensures you're playing games at high settings. It has plenty of other features, too, like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a 720p webcam, and quad-vent cooling. You'll also get three free months of Game Pass so you can play all the games you want without spending an extra dime.

(Image credit: Best Buy) ASUS TUF Dash gaming laptop $1,500 $999.99 at Best Buy The technical specs for this laptop include a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, a 512GB solid state drive that's great for fast read/write times and plenty of storage, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card that'll help you play games at high settings. Some of the other features include a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port for incredibly fast data transfer speeds, a regular USB-C port, and more USB-A ports for connecting your favorite peripherals. It also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth, Dolby Atmos support and stereo sound on the dual speakers, and a 720p webcam.

(Image credit: Newegg) Gigabyte A5 K1 gaming laptop $1,199 $729 at Newegg Here is another Black Friday deal from Newegg, where all your purchases between now and Black Friday are protected. That way if the price lowers, you can make up the difference. So buy with confidence because odds are this is as low as this laptop is going to get. The Gigabyte A5 K1 is a great inexpensive option. The specs include an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also has a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution, an IPS panel, and 144Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: B&H) Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop $2,030 $1,349.99 at B&H Like many online retailers, B&H has a daily deals section. While B&H is a camera store and is often devoted to camera products, today you have a chance to save on an awesome gaming laptop. The DealZone is a temporary place for deals, so this price could change or the item could sell out before the end of the day. Grab it while you can! We have reviewed the Legion 5i and you can read more about that here. See all the ins and outs, what we like and what we didn't. It's a solid laptop, though, and at this price you're getting a ton of value for the specs. In particular, this gaming machine includes a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB solid state drive with NVMe, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. Those are some fantastic internals for what you're paying. Add on extra features like a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

(Image credit: Amazon) MSI GF63 gaming laptop $999 $799 at Amazon We've posted quite a few killer machines all with incredible discounts, but you may be someone shopping on a budget. If you're looking up gaming laptop deals, that makes sense. We've got that covered, too, with this machine that's part of the MSI GF63 lineup. In fact, it's not the first affordable member of this team that we've posted on this live blog. The GF63 laptops are great for anyone who wants to play games at high settings but doesn't want to spend a fortune. Today's deal is the lowest price ever for this laptop. This laptop from MSI includes an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. All of that adds up to some serious power, which is awesome because one of the great features of this laptop is its 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Newegg) MSI Vector GP66 gaming laptop $2,599 $2,029.99 at Newegg Another crazy large discount on a crazy good machine. This laptop includes a 15.6-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1440p pixel resolution. It can output content up to 4K at 120Hz via HDMI or even at 8k at 60Hz. Plus it has other features like Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a keyboard designed by SteelSeries with per-key RGB lighting and anti-ghosting. The specs include a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, a 1TB solid state drive with NVMe, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop. This is an insanely powerful laptop that is worth the investment considering how much you save and definitely won't let you down for many years.

(Image credit: Best Buy) ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop $1,700 $1,099.99 at Best Buy This deal is one of the biggest all-around direct price drops we've seen, and the laptop is well worth this discounted price. One of the great features about this machine is that it has a USB-C 3.2 port with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery, three USB-A ports, and an HDMI 2.0b port so that not only can you hook up all your peripherals but you can also expand this laptop. Connect it to a 4K monitor or just a much bigger screen to expand your gaming real estate. The technical specs include an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and an AMD Radeon RX 6800M. That's a great collection of stats that'll allow you to play your games at high settings, even if you're using an external display. If you don't, you still get a 15.6-inch screen with 1440p resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. That's also pretty darn good.

(Image credit: Best Buy) ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop $1,650 $1,299.99 at Best Buy When it comes to gaming laptops, you're stuck with the ecosystem you buy into so you want to make sure it's going to work for you. For example, this Zephyrus laptop has a 14-inch display with a hefty 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has dynamic cooling to help keep your system chill while you play, a four speaker audio system with Smart Amplifier tech and Dolby Atmos support, and even AMD's SmartShift Max tech that helps your computer adapt to the games you play and give you a performance boost. On top of all that, the laptop includes an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB solid state drive, and an AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card.

(Image credit: Amazon) ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop $2,000 $1,899.99 at Amazon This powerful gaming laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX computer processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. It has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, which will help you boost your games and make them look great on the 15.6-inch display with a 300Hz refresh rate. Other features include an opti-mechanical keyboard with RGB lighting, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth, and an easy method for upgrading your RAM or storage, letting you expand this laptop's life for years to come.

(Image credit: Walmart) HP Omen gaming laptop $1,500 $1,199 at Walmart The Omen lineup from HP is all about gaming machines, and it covers laptops and desktops and even some peripherals like powerful gaming monitors. In this case, obviously, we're looking at a great laptop. The specs include an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution, an IPS panel, and a 144Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Newegg) Acer Predator Triton 300 gaming laptop $1,480 $1,189.99 at Newegg Another great deal from Newegg's early Black Friday sale. Remember that Newegg also has Black Friday Protection, which means this is a guaranteed low price and if it does go lower you can be compensated for that change. I doubt we'll see much of a better price than this considering it's already a huge chunk of change. The laptop includes an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H computer processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. The graphics card is a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, and that'll really help make your games look great on the 15.6-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and IPS panel.

(Image credit: Windows Central) Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop $1,700 $1,199.99 at Dell As the Dell website says, "Black Friday starts now!" Well, that's certainly true for some of the Dell store's laptop deals. We've seen huge discounts on a variety of gaming lineups from the G15 and G16 to Alienware. If you're looking for great value, don't push aside these manufacturer websites. The Alienware m15 R7 comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor with up to 4.70GHz speeds, a 512GB NVMe solid state drive, and 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for gaming, and the 15.6-inch display includes 1080p resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync to reduce screen tearing during particularly active gaming sessions. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, multiple USB ports including a USB-C port, a 720p webcam, and more.

(Image credit: Newegg) Gigabyte Aero 17 XES gaming laptop $2,500 $1,749.99 at Newegg Time for some great savings on another really high-end machine. Obviously this is on the more expensive side of what a good gaming laptop goes for, but you're also getting a whole lot for your buck. When you want a laptop that absolutely won't disappoint, you're going to have to spend a little to get it. Luckily, you can also save hundreds thanks to this deal and Newegg's early Black Friday sale. The Aero comes fully loaded with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor with up to 4.70GHz speeds, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB Gen 4 solid state drive that gives you a ton of storage along with super fast load speeds. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, which is capable of powering some awesome gaming settings. You'll want to get the most out of your machine, too, because it has an awesome 17.3-inch display with 4k pixel resolution, an IPS panel with Mini LED technology, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Newegg) ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED gaming laptop $1,400 $999.99 at Newegg Newegg's own early Black Friday sale is going off at the same time as everyone else's and it's filled with great deals like this. This is actually a Newegg Select deal, which means it's sort of like an "Editor's Choice" or staff pick sort of bargain. That means you're getting a really popular product at a really great price. Two things you should like to hear. The internal specifications include an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card for some solid gaming performance. The real selling point of this laptop is its 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution on a beautiful OLED panel. You also get a USB-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a media card reader, and more.

(Image credit: Best Buy) Alienware x14 R1 gaming laptop $1,900 $1,499.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a great gaming laptop on sale, why wouldn't you look at Alienware? The laptops have a sleek design with cool aesthetics and usually have plenty of great features. You can save $400 on this one today as part of Best Buy's early Black Friday sale, too. The internal specs include a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe that's great for storage and for fast read and write times. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card that's a solid gaming GPU. All your games will look good on the laptop's 14-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Plus it has USB-C ports, a really great high-capacity battery, advanced cooling, Dolby Atmos audio support, and more.

(Image credit: Walmart) ASUS ROG Strix SCAR gaming laptop $2,356 $2,099 at Walmart Go big or go home, right? If you're going to save, you might as well save on an amazing sort of laptop that's going to last you a good long while. This machine from the ROG Strix lineup is a powerful beast that's fully loaded with the specs you like to see and a display that's built to handle it all. It comes with a top-tier AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor with up to 4.6GHz speeds, 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and a 1TB M.2 solid state drive with NVMe tech. The GPU is a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, which is quite powerful and designed for some high-tier gaming. That's good because the 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution, an IPS-type panel, and a 3ms response time will make your games pop thanks to its 300Hz refresh rate. Other features include Wi-Fi 6 with RangeBoost tech that helps it work over an even longer distance, Bluetooth 5.1, an RGB opti-mechanical keyboard, and an intelligent cooling system.

(Image credit: Amazon) Acer Swift X Creator laptop $920 $781.44 at Amazon Pick up a great and affordable gaming laptop that's down to a nice low price. The Acer Swift X was going for well over $1,000 over the summer, and this marks the first time it has ever dropped below $800. The technical specs include an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe tech for super fast read and write times, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Extra features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, built-in Amazon Alexa, and more. It also has a 14-inch screen with 1080p resolution on an IPS panel.

(Image credit: Best Buy) Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptop $1,500 $1,149.99 at Best Buy This is a great deal on a gaming laptop you can find through Best Buy's main site but also through Best Buy's official eBay storefront, should you prefer to shop there for one reason or another. It might sell out in one place so you can find it in the other. The Gigabyte Aorus is a well-rounded lineup of powerful gaming machines, and this is a great mid-tier one at an awesome price. The laptop's technical specs include an Intel Core i7-12700H computer processor with up to 4.7GHz speeds, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card that's great for gaming. Make those games look good on the computer's 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and an IPS panel with great color accuracy.

(Image credit: Best Buy) Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop $1,500 $999.99 at Best Buy Save a huge chunk off this powerful gaming laptop. It comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. The graphics card is a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. All of these specs are great and should allow for some very powerful gaming sessions, especially considering the 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The laptop is equipped with a ton of other great features, too. The keyboard has 4-zone RGB lighting. The AeroBlade 3D Fan technology is custom-engineered to provide the best possible cooling even during long gaming sessions. Plus the Custom Control 2.0 utility app gives you maximum control over monitoring your system, creating macros, setting up overclock, and more.

(Image credit: Amazon) Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop $3,500 $2,742.57 at Amazon Razer makes beautiful devices often fully featured and loaded with goodies, but these laptops also tend to be extremely expensive. Unless you're just flowing with cash, chances are you're not buying a Razer laptop straight up. So it's nice when we can find one on sale. In this case, it's not just on sale it's down to its lowest price ever on Amazon. The Razer Blade 14 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor with up to 4.9GHz speeds, 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. It has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, which is very powerful and will be really great for your long video game sessions. Plus all your games will look good on the laptop's 14-inch monitor with a 1440p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. Add on some advanced cooling, RGB lighting, USB-C ports, and other great features.

(Image credit: Dell) Dell Vostro 7620 gaming laptop $2,191 $969 at Dell Dell has a great online store with a constantly rotating inventory of laptops from the Inspiron lineup to G15 and G16 gaming machines and even Alienware laptops all on sale. The prices are particularly low right now because of early Black Friday pricing. Check out the whole store for more possibilities, but if you're looking for a solid pick right now you can check out the Dell Vostro 7620 gaming laptop. The greatness of this laptop starts with that price. It's a huge Black Friday discount that brings it way down from its regular street price and gives you some insane value for under $1,000. The technical specs include a 12th-gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor with up to 4.70GHz Turbo speeds, a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe tech for fast read and write speeds, 8GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and more. It also includes a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card for gaming. The display is a 16-inch screen with 1200p resolution.

(Image credit: ASUS) ASUS TUF Dash gaming laptop $1,500 $999.99 at Best Buy Here is another great deal going on during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. You can save $500 on a fantastic gaming laptop from the ASUS TUF Dash lineup. That's a huge chunk of money off a really well-equipped machine. And remember while these deals may stick around through Black Friday, they are unlikely to get any better. Might as well take advantage of what you're seeing now and grab it while you can. The ASUS TUF Dash includes a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. The graphics card is a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, which is a great mid tier graphics card that should be able to play most of your favorite games at the highest of settings. Plus it will all look good on the computer's 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Walmart) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop $1,570 $1,099 at Walmart UPDATE: This laptop has dropped another $200 since our original post! That's crazy! It was already a pretty fantastic price. Get it now for some huge value. Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days event continues as we head into actual Black Friday season. No sense in waiting though because there are some great discounts available today! The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is a fantastic computer, and you'd be crazy not to latch onto this discount considering it's such a great low price compared to what it normally goes for. The Legion 5 Pro includes an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H computer processor, 16GB RAM that can be expanded up to 32GB, and a 512GB solid state drive. It has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card as well. It has a beautiful 16-inch display with 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, too, so your games will look fantastic.

(Image credit: Best Buy) ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop $1,400 $899.99 at Best Buy This is another really solid deal out of Best Buy, where you can find a ton of great laptops whether you want a gaming machine or something slicker with Intel Iris Xe graphics or whatever. The Zephyrus lineup is a great one that often has some really nice price drops. The technical specs for this machine include an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. It is also powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, which will come in handy when trying to get your games up to the 144Hz refresh rate on the 14-inch display. It has a lot of other great features, too, including two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports for connecting all your extras. It also has a four speaker system for excellent audio while playing your favorite games.

(Image credit: Newegg) MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop $1,850 $1,619.99 at Walmart Well, if that last entry was a budget pick, this one definitely is not. It will cost you a few doubloons but the investment may be worth it if you're looking to go all out on your gaming machine. Plus, you are still saving a huge chunk of change off the laptop's regular price thanks to Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. Heck, even when this laptop has gone on sale in the past it hasn't dropped this low. The MSI GP66 Leopard is a beast of a machine with an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, multiple USB ports, and a 15.6-inch display with 1080p pixel resolution. You can expand the RAM and other parts as you want. It even has per-key RGB backlighting on the SteelSeries keyboard.

(Image credit: Best Buy) MSI GF63 gaming laptop $630 $499.99 at Best Buy On average, you should expect to pay more for a gaming laptop. Truly high end laptops can cost thousands, and even the mid tier machines can set you back a pretty penny. If you're shopping on a budget though, you do have options. This is one of those options at an incredibly low price. The MSI GF63, even at less than $500, does come with a discrete graphics card, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU. That's a couple of generations behind at this point, but that's why it's a budget machine. And it's still a very good card. Other specs include a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. It also has a 15.6-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution.

(Image credit: Newegg) ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 OLED laptop $1,400 $999.99 at Newegg I'm not sure how long this deal is going to last because it has already expired once. It's great that it's back, but don't expect to get a lot of time to think on it. This is a fantastic price for a laptop that not only includes a discrete graphics card but an OLED panel on its beautiful display as well. What you get is an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive with NVMe technology for fast read/write times. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The 15.6-inch display uses an OLED panel and has 1080p resolution along with touchscreen support. Extra features include a USB-C and USB-A port, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and a media card reader.

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Predator Triton 300 SE gaming laptop $1,350 $829.99 at eBay Want to learn about one of the better open secrets when it comes to looking for great deals on gaming laptops and other kinds of tech? It's eBay. Did you know a huge chunk of retailers and manufacturers have official eBay storefronts where they often sell things they can't sell through their main pages? Or, at the very least, make the eBay store makes it a lot easier to see everything in one place. This deal, for example, comes from the official Acer page where they share refurbished units. In this case, it's already discounted because it's a refurb and then it has a bonus discount on top of that to bring it as low as we're seeing it right now. The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE gaming laptop is a fully loaded machine with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. It's powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and has a 14-inch display with 1080p resolution and an IPS panel.