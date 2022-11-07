LIVE Black Friday gaming laptop deals: Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and more have gone early this year

Refresh

(Image credit: Newegg) MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop $1,850 $1,619.99 at Walmart Well, if that last entry was a budget pick, this one definitely is not. It will cost you a few doubloons but the investment may be worth it if you're looking to go all out on your gaming machine. Plus, you are still saving a huge chunk of change off the laptop's regular price thanks to Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale. Heck, even when this laptop has gone on sale in the past it hasn't dropped this low. The MSI GP66 Leopard is a beast of a machine with an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, multiple USB ports, and a 15.6-inch display with 1080p pixel resolution. You can expand the RAM and other parts as you want. It even has per-key RGB backlighting on the SteelSeries keyboard.

(Image credit: Best Buy) MSI GF63 gaming laptop $630 $499.99 at Best Buy On average, you should expect to pay more for a gaming laptop. Truly high end laptops can cost thousands, and even the mid tier machines can set you back a pretty penny. If you're shopping on a budget though, you do have options. This is one of those options at an incredibly low price. The MSI GF63, even at less than $500, does come with a discrete graphics card, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU. That's a couple of generations behind at this point, but that's why it's a budget machine. And it's still a very good card. Other specs include a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. It also has a 15.6-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution.

(Image credit: Newegg) ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 OLED laptop $1,400 $999.99 at Newegg I'm not sure how long this deal is going to last because it has already expired once. It's great that it's back, but don't expect to get a lot of time to think on it. This is a fantastic price for a laptop that not only includes a discrete graphics card but an OLED panel on its beautiful display as well. What you get is an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive with NVMe technology for fast read/write times. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The 15.6-inch display uses an OLED panel and has 1080p resolution along with touchscreen support. Extra features include a USB-C and USB-A port, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and a media card reader.

(Image credit: Acer) Acer Predator Triton 300 SE gaming laptop $1,350 $829.99 at eBay Want to learn about one of the better open secrets when it comes to looking for great deals on gaming laptops and other kinds of tech? It's eBay. Did you know a huge chunk of retailers and manufacturers have official eBay storefronts where they often sell things they can't sell through their main pages? Or, at the very least, make the eBay store makes it a lot easier to see everything in one place. This deal, for example, comes from the official Acer page where they share refurbished units. In this case, it's already discounted because it's a refurb and then it has a bonus discount on top of that to bring it as low as we're seeing it right now. The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE gaming laptop is a fully loaded machine with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. It's powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and has a 14-inch display with 1080p resolution and an IPS panel.

(Image credit: Amazon) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 gaming laptop $900 $699.99 at Amazon I love a good bang-for-your-buck sort of deal, that's what this is. It's hard to find laptops that specifically have discrete graphics cards for less than $700. They usually don't drop that low unless they're on sale like this one is. You get a lot of value here, especially if you want a gaming laptop while on a budget. This is also a 2022 model so it has some very new tech inside of it. You get an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, 8GB DDR5 RAM, a 256GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It has a 15.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's also worth noting this laptop comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass for free so you're going to get to play a lot of awesome games at no extra cost. At least for a while.

(Image credit: Newegg) Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop $1,630 $1,179.99 at Newegg Plenty of sites, including Newegg, are advertising some early Black Friday deals. This sale, however, comes from the Newegg Shell Shockers, which are daily deals that rotate out quite frequently. The savings available here will disappear by this time tomorrow so you'll want to grab it while you can if you're interested. The Acer Nitro 5 is a great laptop that we've answered some gaming questions about and found it worked well. This model is even more powerful than the ones we've tested before. The technical specs include an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. You also get a 15.6-inch laptop with a 165Hz refresh rate, which is great for gaming.

(Image credit: Walmart) Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop $1,030 $749 at Walmart Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days is a great source of ongoing deals right now. You should definitely browse the whole sale if you want some more ideas. Walmart has sort of turned all of November into Black Friday for them by featuring some huge sales each weekend leading up to the major event weekend. You may not have to search for much though because this laptop may be all you need. The Legion 5i is a powerful computer. It is loaded with an Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. It also has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card for gaming. You'll be able to put that GPU to work and make your games look good on the 15.6-inch display with 1080p pixel resolution and a very high 240Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Amazon) ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop $845 $699.99 at Amazon Here's a deal that's part of Amazon's early Black Friday sale. You can save up to 22% on this laptop, but you should know there's a limited quantity available. It may not last long at this price. The basic technical specs include an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive for storage. It's also powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which you can use for some intense gaming thanks to the laptop's 17.3-inch display with 1080p pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, an RGB keyboard, and even a 30-day free trial to PC Game Pass so you can play all the games you want.

(Image credit: Aorus) Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptop $1,600 $1,299.99 at eBay This deal comes from antonline, a respected eBay seller that often has a lot of great deals on computers and accessories. We recommend them often, especially when they have great prices like this. The Gigabyte Aorus is a fantastic laptop that's equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. That's important because its 15.6-inch display has a refresh rate that can reach 360Hz. Your games are going to look and feel fantastic, and the laptop has the power to back it up with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

(Image credit: Dell) Dell G16 gaming laptop $1,600 $1,349.99 at Dell The G16 is a relatively new entry from Dell, which means this laptop has a lot of modern features including some of the latest tech. In this case, the laptop includes a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with up to 4.7GHz speeds, 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and a 1TB SSD with NVMe tech for fast read and write times. It's also powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Not only will you be able to play your favorite games, but they will look great on the 16-inch display that has 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. Dell laptops also come with Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports along with several other USB ports.