One of the recent and more interesting marketing pivots Apple has done in recent years has been to bang the drum about privacy. I'm not naive enough to think Apple actually cares about its customer's privacy, but it is an incredibly powerful marketing tool either way. By attacking ad-driven business models and hard-baking privacy tools into iOS, Apple preys upon people's fears that Android isn't secure, and isn't private. By proxy, Apple is claiming that iOS and iPhone is the solution, against a backdrop of companies like Facebook, who play fast and loose with customer data. Even if Apple is exploiting the fears for cynical reasons, the end results for the user are still a good thing. In our heavily connected, heavily surveilled world, anxiety about government and big tech overreach is at a fever pitch. And Microsoft has increasingly fallen on the wrong side of this argument. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more At the Windows 11 event yesterday, Microsoft had an opportunity to meet some of these concerns, founded or not. Yet, it chose not to. As more and more of us become aware of how our data is being used and abused, Microsoft's marketing department effectively gave Apple another tool to attack Windows. Android apps, forced Microsoft accounts, telemetry, oh my

I realize I'm playing into Apple's messaging by writing this article, but for the average privacy-concerned user, there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical about Windows 11 already. Microsoft has already been criticized extensively for the amount of data Windows 10 feeds back to the company, and it looks as though Windows 11 will continue the trend. In Microsoft's Windows 11 blog post, the word "privacy" doesn't appear once in the copy, which doesn't exactly bode well for its messaging. Windows 11 will force users to use a Microsoft Account in its free Home Edition, which already speaks of a business model where your data is the monetization engine. Even if you're using the world's best VPN, it's not exactly going to protect your data from going directly to Microsoft if you're signed in. Apple has been keen to highlight how "free" services like Facebook are free only because you are the product being sold, and Windows 11 doesn't do anything to waylay these fears.

Source: TwitterTwitter users weigh in on Windows 11 privacy matters.

Microsoft is also enlisting another doubted tech giant, Amazon, to bring Android apps to Windows 11. Amazon is under heavy scrutiny already for the way it treats its workers among other things, but combining this with Android adds another layer of concern. Android is oft-painted as an insecure, privacy-apathetic platform. True or not, the prospect of an Amazon-fronted Android subsystem in Windows 11 compounds data fears. Will Amazon start using my Windows 11 habits and browsing history to target psychologically exploitative ads at me? Will installing TikTok on Windows 11 give it access to my file system and contacts? Will Microsoft Teams shell integration be used to build a profile on me and my friends? It might seem paranoid, but these are legitimate questions that Microsoft hasn't addressed. You need only jump into any random Twitter or Reddit thread to find examples of people worried about Windows 11 in a privacy context. If the fears are unfounded, Microsoft hasn't done a good job of waylaying them. But that's just it — are the fears founded? Does Windows 11's privacy tools go far enough?

Since Windows 11 will essentially require a Microsoft account for most users, data harvesting is part of the package. Microsoft always says this is to enhance the user experience, and on the face of it that certainly seems to be true. In Windows 11, you'll be able to continue editing cloud files per its algorithmically populated "Recommended" section in the new Start Menu. Your browser history will sync between Edge on PC and Edge on mobile, as it already does. Your Skype and Teams conversations will sync as you'd expect too, and your Windows 11 features will migrate to new PCs if you upgrade. Microsoft provides a privacy dashboard on its account website to help you manage your search and browser history, as well as the information Cortana has on you (for all three people who actually use it). You can clear your location history, and manage your app data too.

I'd argue that this dashboard doesn't go far enough in terms of letting you manage all of your privacy settings from a single place. Some of these have to be toggled using the Windows 10 settings menu, and can't be blocked via the web privacy dashboard. Digging through each individual setting to figure out which privacy settings do what is relatively complicated, and the privacy section in the Windows 10 settings menu doesn't even include everything you'd need to properly manage it. A large amount of the features and apps in Windows 10 already dial home to Redmond, feeding diagnostics data and other information to the company. I've written before about how telemetry over old-fashioned QA has sucked the human touch out of Microsoft's design practices, but that's another matter entirely. Is Microsoft's harvesting of this data justified? Is it really necessary? Does it enhance the end-user experience? If so, how? Otherwise, it just feels like more bloat that can be used for marketing purposes. A changing digital landscape