I learned Adobe Creative Cloud in college, and it's helped me stand out at work — Right now, students get it for 70% off

Thanks to a limited-time deal, a full-year Creative Cloud subscription is 70% off for students and teachers at Adobe. In case you're not aware, this membership gives you access to over 20 creative apps including Adobe's flagship program, Photoshop. However, this deal ends on Feb. 17, 2025, so if you want to take advantage of this discount you'll need to do so soon.

Adobe Creative Cloud: was $59.99/mo now $15.99/mo (first year) at Adobe



Deal expiration: Feb. 17, 2025 This special limited-time deal gives students and teachers access to over 20 creative apps including Photoshop, Illustrator, Acrobat Pro, Adobe Express, Premiere Pro, and more, but at a much lower price than usual. This special discount will no longer be available starting Feb 17.



👉 Buy at: Adobe.com

Taking advantage of a Creative Cloud student discount in college helped give me an edge

My Creative Cloud skills have helped me stand out at various jobs since graduation. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

If you're interested in learning how to use Adobe Creative Cloud apps, I highly recommend going for this discount. I can personally say that knowing how to use many of these programs can give you an edge in various career fields, whether or not they are creative-focused. Adobe subscriptions are usually pretty expensive, so getting a year's subscription for 70% off is a real boon when you're a poor, starving college student. Believe me. I know.

When I was in college, a similar student and teacher Adobe discount was going on, and I decided to go for it. I'm so happy I did. Seriously, I could not have foreseen how knowing Photoshop, Illustrator, and more would help me stand out in my career, but it really has. Between photo editing, video editing, and digital drawing, I tend to work in Creative Cloud programs every week, if not every day. I've been a professional writer for years now, but I'm often one of the only people I work with who knows how to use Adobe's flagship software.

Since graduating college, I've been able to use Creative Cloud apps to create mockups, visuals, videos, and final projects that frequently get used at just about every job I've had. More than once during interviews, my Photoshop skills have been one of the first things potential employers bring up when looking at my resume.

That's not to say that you'll automatically know how to use these programs once you have access to them, but having that access at a much lower price than usual brings you one step closer to mastering them. As for myself, I ended up taking a couple of classes in college and have since learned how to use Creative Cloud programs more thoroughly by looking up various video and written tutorials online. If you have the drive, you can learn these programs and give yourself an edge in just about whatever career you choose.