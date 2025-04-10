Microsoft 365 services are inaccessible to some users with Microsoft 365 Family subscriptions.

Microsoft 365 subscribers may not be able to access apps and services at the moment. A recently discovered issue prevents some people with Microsoft 365 Family subscriptions from using Office, OneDrive, Copilot, or other Microsoft 365 services.

It's not clear how widespread the issue is, but a family member of one of our writers was unable to access Microsoft 365 for a short time. Several outlets have shared reports of issues as well, including Neowin.

Microsoft confirmed the issue and has shared several updates on the situation on the company's service health page

"We’ve identified a recent change which is causing impact and we're currently reverting the change to remediate the issue," states the most recent update to that page.

Microsoft also shared updates about the situation on X

We’ve identified a recent change which is causing impact and we're currently reverting the change to remediate the issue. More details are being provided under https://t.co/nEuSQarMf3.April 10, 2025

The issue appears to affect invited members of Microsoft 365 Family plans. Primary account holders seem to be unaffected.

Those affected by the issue will see a prompt claiming their subscription has expired. The message prompts users to renew their Microsoft 365 subscription.

If you are affected by the bug, you may be able to get around it by restarting your computer.

This is an ongoing story, and we will update it as more information becomes available.