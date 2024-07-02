Encrypted and secure cloud storage can be yours FOR LIFE for 70% off, and you don't need to use Microsoft, Apple, or Google

Keeping your files on the cloud allows you to sync content across devices, access your files anywhere, and have a backup of your data. Several big tech giants have cloud storage solutions, including Microsoft's OneDrive, Apple's iCloud, and Google Drive. But what if you don't want your files managed by one of those tech giants? What if you prefer paying a flat lifetime fee rather than a subscription? What if you want end-to-end encryption on your files? One solution that covers all those questions is pCloud, which has several deals at the moment, including a lifetime plan with 2TB of storage for $279.

pCloud Premium Plus (2 TB) | was $828 now $279 For a limited time, you can purchase a lifetime plan of pCloud Premium Plus at a massive discount. This particular plan gets you 2TB of storage that you can sync across and access from all of your devices, including Windows, iOS, Android, and the web. As part of the ongoing promotion, those who subscribe to pCloud Premium Plus will also get pCloud Encryption, which adds end-to-end encryption to protect selected files.

Right now, you can save up to 70% off pCloud lifetime plans. The most affordable option is $199 for 1TB of storage, which is at a 70% discount. Spending a bit more will double your storage to 2TB for $279. If you need 10TB of storage, you can get a lifetime plan for $890 (58% off).

Desktop applications for pCloud are available on Windows, macOS, and Linux. You can also access the service on Android or iOS. The mobile pCloud apps support automatic uploading, much like other popular cloud storage applications.

Our colleagues at TechRadar reviewed pCloud earlier this year. The cloud storage service earned a 4 out of 5, receiving praise for its integration with social media, lifetime plan options, and media-focused features:

"pCloud is a straightforward application offering typical cloud storage services. The current pricing plans are very affordable, especially for lifetime subscriptions. However, the product is not as polished as some competitors, and 2TB of storage may not be enough by today's standards. Adding client-side encryption for $4.99 a month is reasonable, but it's disappointing that it and the 'Extended File History' feature are not included in all lifetime plans for free. Due to its great value and extensive features, we confidently recommend pCloud for personal use, but businesses may require more flexibility."

TechRadar also highlighted how pCloud's web interface handles media files. The service has built-in audio and video players, which aren't rare among cloud storage apps, but TechRadar enjoyed pCloud's implementation of the feature.

"While a web browser that can play media is hardly sensational, we noticed that during our tests that when we opened a file from an audiobook, the interface automatically created a playlist. There's also a dedicated audio section in the pCloud web interface where you can manage your albums and playlists."

Several encryption options are available through pCloud. The current bundles include pCloud Encryption at no additional cost. The company has a page breaking down the technical aspects of its encryption tech, but the end result is that you can have select files protected by end-to-end encryption. That means even pCloud does not have a key or a way to access those encrypted files. If you'd like, you can also have files left unencrypted, which enables certain functionality, such as generating thumbnails and playing media files in the cloud.