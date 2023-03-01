Everything new for Microsoft Teams from February 2023

What you need to know

Microsoft Teams Premium rolled out last month, bringing AI features to the communication platform.

Microsoft shipped quite a few features to Teams Premium, Teams non-premium, and Teams free.

The company summarized all of those changes and improvements in a pair of blog posts.

Microsoft Teams is a massive communication platform used by millions of people. It has expanded rapidly over the years and gets new features each month. To make it easier to keep track of things, Microsoft gathers together all of the changes in monthly blog posts. With so many versions of Teams available, Microsoft has now split its summaries across multiple pieces; one for Teams Premium and non-Premium (opens in new tab) and another for Teams free (opens in new tab).

What's new: Microsoft Teams Premium

Microsoft rolled out Teams Premium last month. The version of Teams includes several features centered around professional organizations, such as branding content and providing enhanced security. It also features AI technology to generate meeting notes, recommend tasks, and create personalized highlights.

A dedicated blog post shared everything about Microsoft Teams Premium (opens in new tab). The notes below are from Microsoft's summary of everything new for Teams, but the two pieces include largely the same content.

Intelligent features

Intelligent Recap

Live translation

Personalization

Create meeting templates

Branded meetings

Organization backgrounds and organization together mode scenes

Custom user policy packages

Protection

Watermarking

Control who can record

End-to-end encryption (E2EE) for online meetings

Sensitivity labels for Teams meetings (for Microsoft 365 E5 customers)

Advanced webinars: Host events with seamless registration and customized experiences

Registration waitlist and manual approval

Customize registration start and end times

Virtual green room

Manage what attendees see

RTMP-in (Real-Time Messaging Protocol)

Microsoft eCDN: Improve live event experiences

Advanced Virtual Appointments: A new Teams Meeting type for business-to-customer (B2C) meetings

Virtual Appointments app

Queue view of scheduled and on-demand appointments

Custom virtual lobby for Virtual Appointments

Virtual Appointments individual and departmental analytics

Virtual Appointments organizational level analytics

What's new: Teams (non-premium)

The non-premium version of Teams gained quite a few features in February as well. It's now possible to co-organize and manage breakout rooms. Screen sharing has been improved as well, as has authentication. A small group of certified devices for Microsoft Teams also shipped.

Support for tabs for anonymous users in meetings

Targeted in-meeting notification

Virtual Appointments Teams meeting template in Teams Calendar for external meetings

Virtual Appointment Graph APIs

Calling

Multitask with Picture in Picture mode on iPhone/iPad

Support for co-organizers to manage Breakout Rooms

Presenter window usability improvements in screen sharing

Authentication improvements

Enabling new call controls with Survivable Branch Appliance

Support for Android devices in the Teams Rooms Pro Management portal

Devices

Lenovo ThinkSmart One collaboration bar and Lenovo Core Bundle for Teams Rooms on Windows

Crestron FLEX Microsoft Teams Rooms kit* with the Dell OptiPlex for Teams Rooms on Windows

Logitech Zone Wireless 2 Headset

Yealink UH37 Dual/ Mono Headset

Chat and collaboration

Edit and delete events support for messages in user:bot chats

Suggested files in chats

Schedule send suggestions with Viva Insights

Mention everyone in chat

Missed call notification in activity feed

Teams for Education

Invite parents via SMS for Communication

Parent-teacher meetings

Manage Surface Hubs as Teams devices from Teams admin center

Notification granularity

Ability for Teams users to manage their third-party app subscriptions from within Teams Client

Delete or rename files in a channel and in your OneDrive folder in Teams

Surface Message Actions by most recently used menu

License management in Microsoft Teams and Teams admin center for SaaS offers built by ISVs

Upload files to your approval request via Power Automate portal

Enhanced flyout design for app engagement and discovery

What's new: Teams free

Microsoft is making some big changes to the free version of Teams. On short list of smaller changes shipped to the platform as well, including making it easier to invite people to meetings and syncing Google contacts.

Desktop and web

Easier to invite Teams for work or school users to Teams (free) meetings

Get more when you synchronize your Google contacts

Mobile