Everything new for Microsoft Teams in June 2022
Microsoft shipped a long list of new features for Teams, including options to enhance meetings on PCs and tablets.
Microsoft Teams gains new features every month across a wide range of operating systems and platforms. With dozens of features coming out every few weeks, it's easy to miss some that roll out. Luckily, Microsoft rounds up everything new for Teams at the end of each month, June being no exception.
Last month we saw new options for meetings, an extensive list of new Teams devices, and new capabilities for presenters. Here's everything that's new, as outlined by Microsoft (opens in new tab).
Meetings
Microsoft rolled out several meetings features in June, including support for invitations being sent out in up to two languages. A multitasking panel for meetings also shipped to iPads last month, which makes it easier to multitask. Chat bubbles also made their way to iOS and Android, allowing participants to see messages in meetings without having to switch to a separate part of the app.
Here's everything new for meetings:
- Multi-language meeting invite control
- Multitasking panel for meetings on iPad
- Meeting Chat Bubbles on iOS and Android
- Co-organizer Meeting Role
- Disable chat write access for anonymous or unauthenticated users
- Integrated CART captioning in meetings on Web
- Live Captions and transcriptions for Teams meetings on Web
- Additional spoken languages available for Live captions and transcriptions for Teams Meetings
- Usability improvements to notifications in meetings for Android
- Support of Transcription for Teams on VDI for Azure Virtual Desktop
- Give and Take Control for Teams on VDI for VMware and Azure Window Desktop
Calling
Just a single calling feature shipped to Teams in June. Call queue agents can now use the Calls app to place calls while using a call queue number as their caller ID.
Devices & Teams Meeting Rooms
Quite a few Teams devices arrived in June as well. In addition to new meeting boards, headsets, speakers, and video bars, Microsoft added a feature that lets particpants raise their hand in a meeting by long pressing the Teams button.
Below are all of the new Teams devices:
- Teams Button long press to Raise Hand during meeting
- Yealink MeetingBoard 65”
- Biamp Tesira ForteX and Devio SCX
- Poly Studio R30
- Poly Studio P21
- Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor
- EPOS EXPAND 40T Speakerphone
- EPOS C10
- EPOS C20
- EPOS C50
- Yealink UH38 Series
- Yealink BH72 Bluetooth Wireless Headset
- Jabra Engage55
Chat & Collaboration
It's now possible to embed Teams chat within Dynamics 365, which makes it easier to collaborate. Users can link new or existing chats to Dynamic 365 records to help keep track of things.
E-signature approval support also shipped to mobile devices and can now be embeded within Team Approvals.
Here are all of the new chat and collaboration features:
- Microsoft Teams chat embedded within Dynamics 365
- E-signature approvals on mobile - view and take action
- E-sign approvals fully embedded within Team Approvals for a streamlined experience
- DocuSign e-signature approvals in chats & channels
- Open and edit PDF files in Teams
Power Platform & custom development
Only a couple of options were added for Power Platform and custom development last month. It's now possible to create and manage simple approval requests within integrated SharePoint Lists. New filter options were also added to the approvals list.
Management
Microsofft made it easier to find regularly used apps. Teams now supports @mentions within the app flyout to find an application.
Frontline workers
Frontline workers also gained a single feature in June. The Updates app in Teams rolled out, giving users the ability to create, submit, and review all of their updates, such as shift handoffs, maintenance requests, and incident reports.
Government
Quite a few features shipped to government versions of Teams. These features are usually avaialble on non-government versions of Teams for some time and then roll out to government users. US Government Community Cloud (GCC), US Government Community Cloud High (GCC-High), and United States Department of Defense (DoD) received the following:
- Suggested Replies on mobile for Government Clouds
- Sensitivity labels for Teams templates for GCC
- Manage meeting options
- Attendee restriction to remove another attendee from chat
- Channel owner(s) can delete meeting chat messages within channel meetings
- Anonymous meeting join across clouds
- Music Mode
- Presenter mode: Controls to move and resize presenter video
- Integrated Communication Access Realtime Translation CART captioning in meetings
- Usability improvements to notifications in meetings for Android and iOS
- Improved meeting support in Firefox browser
- Large Gallery Teams Meetings on Web
- Together Mode in Teams Meetings on Web
- Give and Take Control for Teams on VDI for VMware and Citrix
- Support of Live Caption for Teams on VDI for VMware
- Multi-window support for Teams for VDI for Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365 and Citrix
- Dynamic Emergency Calling for work from home on VDI for VMware
- Support of Transcription for Teams on VDI for Azure Virtual Desktop
- Bots in GCC-High
