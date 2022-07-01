Everything new for Microsoft Teams in June 2022

Microsoft Teams gains new features every month across a wide range of operating systems and platforms. With dozens of features coming out every few weeks, it's easy to miss some that roll out. Luckily, Microsoft rounds up everything new for Teams at the end of each month, June being no exception.

Last month we saw new options for meetings, an extensive list of new Teams devices, and new capabilities for presenters. Here's everything that's new, as outlined by Microsoft (opens in new tab).

Meetings

Microsoft rolled out several meetings features in June, including support for invitations being sent out in up to two languages. A multitasking panel for meetings also shipped to iPads last month, which makes it easier to multitask. Chat bubbles also made their way to iOS and Android, allowing participants to see messages in meetings without having to switch to a separate part of the app.

Here's everything new for meetings:

Multi-language meeting invite control

Multitasking panel for meetings on iPad

Meeting Chat Bubbles on iOS and Android

Co-organizer Meeting Role

Disable chat write access for anonymous or unauthenticated users

Integrated CART captioning in meetings on Web

Live Captions and transcriptions for Teams meetings on Web

Additional spoken languages available for Live captions and transcriptions for Teams Meetings

Usability improvements to notifications in meetings for Android

Support of Transcription for Teams on VDI for Azure Virtual Desktop

Give and Take Control for Teams on VDI for VMware and Azure Window Desktop

Calling

Just a single calling feature shipped to Teams in June. Call queue agents can now use the Calls app to place calls while using a call queue number as their caller ID.

Devices & Teams Meeting Rooms

Quite a few Teams devices arrived in June as well. In addition to new meeting boards, headsets, speakers, and video bars, Microsoft added a feature that lets particpants raise their hand in a meeting by long pressing the Teams button.

Below are all of the new Teams devices:

Teams Button long press to Raise Hand during meeting

Yealink MeetingBoard 65”

Biamp Tesira ForteX and Devio SCX

Poly Studio R30

Poly Studio P21

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor

EPOS EXPAND 40T Speakerphone

EPOS C10

EPOS C20

EPOS C50

Yealink UH38 Series

Yealink BH72 Bluetooth Wireless Headset

Jabra Engage55

Chat & Collaboration

It's now possible to embed Teams chat within Dynamics 365, which makes it easier to collaborate. Users can link new or existing chats to Dynamic 365 records to help keep track of things.

E-signature approval support also shipped to mobile devices and can now be embeded within Team Approvals.

Here are all of the new chat and collaboration features:

Microsoft Teams chat embedded within Dynamics 365

E-signature approvals on mobile - view and take action

E-sign approvals fully embedded within Team Approvals for a streamlined experience

DocuSign e-signature approvals in chats & channels

Open and edit PDF files in Teams

Power Platform & custom development

Only a couple of options were added for Power Platform and custom development last month. It's now possible to create and manage simple approval requests within integrated SharePoint Lists. New filter options were also added to the approvals list.

Management

Microsofft made it easier to find regularly used apps. Teams now supports @mentions within the app flyout to find an application.

Frontline workers

Frontline workers also gained a single feature in June. The Updates app in Teams rolled out, giving users the ability to create, submit, and review all of their updates, such as shift handoffs, maintenance requests, and incident reports.

Government

Quite a few features shipped to government versions of Teams. These features are usually avaialble on non-government versions of Teams for some time and then roll out to government users. US Government Community Cloud (GCC), US Government Community Cloud High (GCC-High), and United States Department of Defense (DoD) received the following: