Microsoft Excel is one of many apps you'll gain access to with a Microsoft 365 subscription.

Microsoft 365 is a popular software suite and a must-have for millions of people, but it costs more than it used to. Microsoft raised the price of Microsoft 365 earlier this year, but you don't have to pay that full price just yet.

If you know where to look, you can find 12 months of Microsoft 365 for $69.99.

Limited time! Microsoft 365 Personal (12 months): was $99.99 now $69.99 at Walmart This is the best deal on Microsoft 365. Right now, you can get 12 months of Microsoft 365 for $69.99. That includes access to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, along with 1TB of OneDrive storage. Notably, this subscription does not include AI credits, which are included in newer Microsoft 365 subscriptions. ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants the best experience for Microsoft 365 or its Office applications. This subscription grants access to a large library of applications across several devices. ❌Avoid if: You need Microsoft 365 for more than one person or need AI credits for Copilot.

Does Microsoft 365 come with Copilot in Office? The discounted Microsoft 365 subscription mentioned earlier does not include AI credits. When Microsoft announced the price increase for Microsoft 365 Personal and Home subscriptions, the tech giant also shared that those plans would come with AI credits. Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers get 60 AI credits per month that can be used across a range of apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Designer. Credits reset on the first day of each month.

Microsoft 365 Home and Personal subscriptions now come with AI credits for Copilot. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The discounted Microsoft 365 subscription through Walmart does not include AI credits. There is no mention of Copilot or AI credits in the listing.

You'll still get access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and the Microsoft 365 suite throughout the 12 months. You just won't get the 60 AI credits per month that come with new Microsoft 365 subscriptions.

Honestly, I'd prefer this type of Microsoft 365 subscription to remain an option. I'm sure there are plenty of people that would pay less for a version of Microsoft 365 without AI credits or Copilot. Retail price for Microsoft 365 Personal is $99.99 for 12 months.