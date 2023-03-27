Microsoft Teams Avatars are here to let you take a break from being on camera

What you need to know

Avatars for Microsoft Teams are now in public preview.

The 3-D animated models allow users to express themselves during a video call or meeting without having to be on camera.

Microsoft has improved the look of avatars and added new customization options since avatars launched in private preview in October 2022.

Microsoft is rolling out a new way to participate in video calls and meetings. Now in public preview (opens in new tab), avatars allow users to express themselves visually without having to be on camera. Avatars are customizable 3-D models that can act as a proxy for attendees while being more personal than a black screen or a still image.

Microsoft first rolled out avatars in private preview in October 2022. Since then, the company has improved the lighting for models to make them appear more realistic.

Image 1 of 2 The lighting has been improved on Microsoft Teams avatars to make them appear more realistic. (Image credit: Microsoft) Microsoft added several customization options for avatars, including wardrobe and headwear accessories. (Image credit: Microsoft)



Microsoft also added several customization options, including wardrobe and headwear accessories. With these additions, it should be easier to create an avatar that reflects a person accurately. Of course, people can also make an avatar look however they'd like.

Reactions have improved as well. When someone shares an emoji reaction, their avatar will reflect that emotion. For example, using the hand raised reaction will make an avatar lift their hand.

Earlier today, Microsoft also announced a new version of Teams that will launch later this year. The new Teams is up to twice as fast as its predecessor while using 50% fewer system resources. It also has a revamped look that aligns better with Windows 11.