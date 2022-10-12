Microsoft Teams Premium unveiled at Ignite 2022

What you need to know

Microsoft announced a new Teams Premium add-on that will be available in preview in December 2022.

Teams Premium adds several features to the communication platform, including meeting guides, branded meeting experiences, and intelligent meeting recap.

New advanced meeting protection makes Teams more secure, while advanced webinars and advanced virtual appointments help professional users engage with customers.

Microsoft Teams Premium was announced at Ignite 2022. The add-on adds several features to the Teams experience that should help professional users. With it, meetings are more organized, AI can provide deeper insights, and security of the platform is improved, according to Microsoft. Teams Premium will be in preview in December.

Meeting guides are designed to simplify the process of picking the correct meeting experience. There are guides for a client call, brainstorm meeting, help desk support, and other situations.

During meetings, organizations will be able to brand the experience with custom logos and backgrounds in the Teams lobby. Custom backgrounds will be able to be set at an organizational level can organizers will be able to set custom scenes in Together mode. When all the features are used in conjunction, meetings with an organization should feel like a seamless experience with clear branding.

Several features will enhance meetings, including:

An intelligent recap

AI-generated tasks

Intelligent playback

Personalized insights

Intelligent search

Live Translations for captions

After a meeting concludes, people who missed the event will be able to see personalized highlights. Intelligent playback will let users see the most important parts of meetings without having to listen through an entire session. When a meeting record notices an important moment, such as when a person's name is mentioned, it will be noted as a personalized insight.

Microsoft also has new features on the way for Teams webinars. Teams Premium will support registration waitlists, manual approvals, and automated reminder emails. Hosts and presenters will be able to gather together in a virtual green room as well.

Managing virtual appointments is also improved with Teams Premium, thanks to support for pre-appointment SMS reminders, a branded lobby experience, and appointment follow-ups.

On the security side of things, advanced meeting protection will secure confidential meetings. Organizers will be able to watermark content to prevent leaks and restrict which users can record the meeting.