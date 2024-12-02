Late as I was checking out the best Cyber Monday streaming deals? Don't worry, I've got your back (just in time, too)

It seems every day announces the arrival of a new streaming service battling for our time and money, making it difficult to narrow it down to just the services you'll actually use. There is no single "best streaming service," but each platform tends to offer different content. Disney+ is great for families, long-term Disney fans, and Marvel and Star Wars fanatics.

Hulu offers a vast catalog of movies and TV shows from every era, as well as next-day viewing for current network TV shows and more original content than you can shake a stick at. Max (previously known as HBO Max), features DC movies and shows, plenty of cartoons (old and new), original content, and a ton of movies and shows from the Warner Bros. empire.

Paramount+ has its own library of original content, but you'll also find various networks like CBS and Comedy Central, cartoons from Nickelodeon, and a fair number of live news and sports channels. Speaking of "live" content, fubo is the king, with 400+ available live channels. It's one of the pricier options here, but for good reason. Finally, Peacock is known for its diverse catalog of movies and TV shows, as well as content from WWE, Dreamworks Animations, and Universal Studios, but also offers some original content as well.

For most people, the Disney+, Hulu, & Max bundle will offer the most bang for your buck by a considerable margin, and there's a good chance you won't find yourself wanting for any other streaming services with those three at your disposal.