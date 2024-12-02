Late as I was checking out the best Cyber Monday streaming deals? Don't worry, I've got your back (just in time, too)
Disney+, Hulu, Paramount Plus, fubo, and more of the best deals on streaming services.
Without fail, the MVPs of every major sales event tend to be major promotions on streaming services. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't love consuming movies, TV shows, sports, news, or anything else that people watch, and streaming services are the most convenient way to access it all. I was late checking in on all the deals for this Cyber Monday, but I still pulled together all the best streaming deals still available in the final hours.
For all of you who waited too long, just like I did, you'll find all the last-minute promotions for Disney+, Hulu, Max, Paramount+, Peacock, and more right below. For example, new and returning subscribers able to get Disney+ and Hulu for only $2.99/month for 12 months at Disney.
Disney+ & Hulu (w/ ads) bundle
Was: $10.99/month
Now: $2.99/month for 12 months at Disney+
👀Includes: Disney+ (w/ ads) & Hulu (w/ ads), unlimited streaming of thousands of Disney movies and shows, Disney+ & Hulu original movies and shows, current network TV shows (with next-day viewing), and more.
🤔Eligibility: For new subscribers, and returning subscribers who have been unsubscribed for at least 1 month. Pay $2.99/month for the first year, then auto-renew at $10.99/month. Offer ends Dec. 2, 2024.
👉See at: DisneyPlus.com
Hulu (w/ ads)
Was: $9.99/month
Now: $0.99/month for 12 months at Hulu
👀Includes: Hulu (w/ ads), unlimited streaming of thousands of movies and shows, Hulu original movies and shows, current network TV shows (with next-day viewing), and more.
🤔Eligibility: For new subscribers, and returning subscribers who have been unsubscribed for at least 1 month. Pay $0.99/month for the first year, then auto-renew at $9.99/month. Not available to Disney bundle subscribers. Offer ends Dec. 2, 2024.
👉See at: Hulu.com
🤩Also consider: Hulu Starz add-on for additional $9.99/month $0.99/month for 12 months at Hulu
Max (w/ ads)
Was: $9.99/month
Now: $2.99/month for 6 months at Max
👀Includes: Max (w/ ads), unlimited streaming of thousands of HBO Max & Discovery+ movies and shows, Max original movies and shows, Warner Bros. Studios movies and shows, DC, Cartoon Network & Adult Swim, and more.
🤔Eligibility: For new subscribers, and returning subscribers who have been unsubscribed for at least 1 month. Pay $2.99/month for 6 months, then auto-renew at $9.99/month. Offer ends Dec. 2, 2024.
👉See at: Max.com
Disney+, Hulu, & Max (w/ ads) bundle
Was: $21.98/month
Now: $16.99/month at Disney
👀Includes: Disney+ (w/ ads), Hulu (w/ ads), Max (w/ ads), unlimited streaming of the entire catalog of original and licensed movies and shows for Disney+, Hulu, and Max services.
🤔Eligibility: For new and returning subscribers.
👉See at: DisneyPlus.com
🤩Also consider: Disney+, Hulu, & Max (w/o ads) bundle for $37.98/month $29.99/month at Disney
Paramount+ w/ SHOWTIME
Was: $12.99/month
Now: $2.99/month for 2 months at Paramount
👀Includes: Paramount+ w/ SHOWTIME (w/o ads), unlimited streaming of thousands of movies and shows, original Paramount & SHOWTIME movies and shows, live sports and news, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and more.
🤔Eligibility: For new subscribers, and returning subscribers that have been unsubscribed for at least 1 month. Pay $2.99/month for the first 2 months, then auto-renew at $12.99/month. Offer ends Dec. 4, 2024.
👉See at: ParamountPlus.com
Peacock
Was: $7.99/month or $79.99/year
Now: $1.99/month for 6 months or $19.99/year for 1 year at Peacock
👀Includes: Peacock, unlimited streaming of thousands of movies and TV shows, original Peacock movies and shows, live sports, WWE, Dreamworks Animations, Universal Studios, and more.
🤔Eligibility: For new subscribers. Pay $1.99/month for first 6 months or $19.99 for first year, then auto-renew at $7.99/month or $79.99/year. Offer ends Dec. 2, 2024.
👉See at: PeacockTV.com
fubo
Was: $79.99-109.99/month
Now: $49.99-89.99/month for first month at fubo
👀Includes: fubo, unlimited live movies and shows from 200-400+ channels, including live sports, news, and more.
🤔Eligibility: For new subscribers, free trial available. Get $30 off the first month of all plans after free trial, then auto-renew at full amount. Offer ends Dec. 31, 2024.
👉See at: fubo.tv
Which is the best streaming service?
It seems every day announces the arrival of a new streaming service battling for our time and money, making it difficult to narrow it down to just the services you'll actually use. There is no single "best streaming service," but each platform tends to offer different content. Disney+ is great for families, long-term Disney fans, and Marvel and Star Wars fanatics.
Hulu offers a vast catalog of movies and TV shows from every era, as well as next-day viewing for current network TV shows and more original content than you can shake a stick at. Max (previously known as HBO Max), features DC movies and shows, plenty of cartoons (old and new), original content, and a ton of movies and shows from the Warner Bros. empire.
Paramount+ has its own library of original content, but you'll also find various networks like CBS and Comedy Central, cartoons from Nickelodeon, and a fair number of live news and sports channels. Speaking of "live" content, fubo is the king, with 400+ available live channels. It's one of the pricier options here, but for good reason. Finally, Peacock is known for its diverse catalog of movies and TV shows, as well as content from WWE, Dreamworks Animations, and Universal Studios, but also offers some original content as well.
For most people, the Disney+, Hulu, & Max bundle will offer the most bang for your buck by a considerable margin, and there's a good chance you won't find yourself wanting for any other streaming services with those three at your disposal.
When did Black Friday end?
On paper, at least, Black Friday ended the moment Midnight chimed on Nov. 29, 2024, or the Friday following the Thanksgiving holiday in the USA. However, that doesn't necessarily mean all the deals up and disappeared at that time. Cyber Monday is right around the corner, and that means fresh waves of sales to take advantage of. I should be clear, many deals did end alongside Black Friday, so those who hesitated are out of luck. If you missed out, though, you may have another opportunity this weekend and on Cyber Monday.
When does Cyber Monday start?
Cyber Monday began as the online retailer equivalent of Black Friday, but most shopping has gone online over the last few years. This has resulted in Black Friday and Cyber Monday being blended into one massive sales event spread across an entire weekend, with Cyber Monday marking the tumultuous finale. This year, Cyber Monday falls on Dec. 2, 2024, which (as you might expect) is the Monday after Black Friday.
It's best to take advantage of sales you're interested in the moment you spot them to avoid stock shortages and limited-time discounts, but Cyber Monday does frequently boast its own batch of last-minute deals separate from Black Friday.
Which has better deals, Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Because of how similar the two days (and the weekend between them have become), it's difficult to definitively say if Black Friday or Cyber Monday has the best deals. Many retailers and companies hit Black Friday running with their biggest promotions to get people in the door, but others may wait until Cyber Monday and strike with last-minute discounts that keep interest going until the end.
The rule of thumb to keep in mind here is that if you spot a tempting discount for a product you want, you shouldn't risk waiting for a better deal to come along. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy will often price match your purchases if prices fall further during your return period, so it's better to take advantage of the deal in front of you than wait for the better deal that may never come (especially since Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals tend to have limited stock).
When does Cyber Monday end?
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday tend to start earlier each year, the worldwide sales event often ends on a similar note. Cyber Monday, which this year is Dec. 2, 2024, is the final day for many of the most major and aggressive sales and discounts from the deals bonanza. While some promotions may continue after Cyber Monday ends at Midnight on Dec. 2, you really shouldn't wait to take advantage of any deals that have caught your attention.
