Make your videos pop with Elgato's Key Light Mini on sale for $80 today

The Elgato Key Light Mini has dropped to $79.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) as part of the Prime Early Access sale. This is a wholly unique sale because the Key Light Mini is relatively new, having just come out earlier this year. Elgato gear notoriously doesn't go on sale much, either, and this one is no exception. It has only dropped this low once or twice before, so grab it while you can at this price because it is worth it.

Elgato Key Light Mini $100 $79.99 at Amazon

Read our review of the Elgato Key Light Mini where we gave it 4 stars out of 5. Richard Devine said the biggest thing it had going against it was the price, which today's deal helps negate a bit. He added that it's "arguably the most attractive of all Elgato's Key Light products. It's no longer just for in-studio content creation, with the addition of a battery and a smaller size making it something that any type of content creator can use."

So one of the big selling points for the Mini is its 4000mAh battery. That's a large capacity battery that's bigger than most other key lights in its class, and it gives you a lot of flexibility in how you can use the light. You don't have to be sitting at a chair in front of a computer. You can create content out in the world and get the lighting right every time. Plus it's rechargeable, so you can always be ready to go and won't have to worry about replacing it anytime soon.

It has 800 Lumens and a color range of 2900 - 7000K, again very strong for the price. Choose from a sunset look to arctic blue so you can look good no matter what you're shooting. You can use an app on your phone or computer to adjust the settings or just do it on the light itself.