Top up your Microsoft Office, get a free $50 Amazon Gift Card with this easy Prime Day trick

While Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event has discounted countless items from the mega-retailer, it’s also easy to overspend if you don’t pick and choose your deals. It’s rare to find a Prime Day no-brainer, but with the arrival of this new Microsoft 365 bundle, you might be missing out on a free $50 Amazon gift card.

Microsoft 365 (formerly known as Office 365) is Microsoft’s all-inclusive service for at-home productivity for you and your household. Microsoft 365 Personal usually costs $60 each year, while the Microsoft 365 Family plan extends the benefits to five others, costing $100 for the same period.

Amazon now has 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscriptions reduced to $58.88 (opens in new tab), with a free $30 Amazon Gift Card to sweeten the deal. Microsoft 365 Family members also see further reductions to $92.95 (opens in new tab), with a free $50 gift card up for grabs. There’s little reason to skip the deal if you’re already a paying Microsoft 365 subscriber, with a free Amazon credit to spend on other treats.

Microsoft rebranded its Office 365 subscription to Microsoft 365 a while back, positioning the service as the must-have for personal productivity. Members receive access to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, plus 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, assembling the staples of the modern Microsoft suite.

The Amazon Gift Card will ship in an envelope alongside a boxed version of Microsoft 365, with easy steps to redeem it only. Amazon states the gift card has no expiration date, making it suited for any future purchases.

It’s worth stressing this deal is an “auto-renewing download,” meaning your Microsoft 365 subscription will continue after 12 months, should you not cancel. However, turning off auto-renew for a Microsoft 365 subscription is only a few clicks (opens in new tab), and you can even do it today to avoid the hassle later down the line.