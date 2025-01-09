Windows 10 for PCs is not the only version of Windows to reach end of support this year

The Surface Hub 2S is one of many Teams Rooms devices that can be used to create immersive meeting rooms.

It's well-known that Windows 10 will reach end of support on October 14, 2025, but that's not the only version of Windows that will stop receiving support on that date. The days of Teams Rooms on Windows 10 are also numbered. Microsoft shared a blog post discussing the cutoff and outlining steps for organizations and users affected by the change.

"Effective October 14, 2025, Teams Rooms on Windows 10 devices will no longer receive security and feature updates, making it essential to upgrade to Windows 11 to continue enjoying the latest productivity, security, and management features," said Microsoft.

"As we approach the end of support for Windows 10 on Teams Rooms, we want to offer a clear path forward for this critical infrastructure in your organization."

Microsoft Teams Rooms are meeting rooms for communication that work with a variety of devices. You can set up cameras, microphones, speakers, and displays to create an immersive environment that makes communication feel more natural. Microsoft's Surface Hub devices are likely the best-known Teams Rooms devices due to the Surface branding. But the list of Teams Rooms devices is long and includes hardware from Crestron, HP, Lenovo, Logitech, Poly, and Yealink.

Unlike the PC version of Windows 10, which still has more than a 62% market share on desktops according to Statcounter, Teams Rooms on Windows 10 is not used often these days. Microsoft noted that the majority of Teams Rooms devices have already upgraded to Windows 11 automatically. There are, however, some systems that cannot upgrade to the newer operating system.

Microsoft highlighted some devices that are unable to upgrade, but the list is not exhaustive:

Lenovo Hub 500 (i5-7500T)

HP Slice G2 (i5-7500T)

HP Elite Slice (i5-7500T)

Yealink NUC – NUC7i5DNKE (i5-7300U)

Crestron Skull Canyon (i7-6770HQ)

Between now and October 14, 2025, Teams Rooms and Teams Rooms Pro Management software will support the Teams Room app on Windows 11. Those with Teams Rooms devices will need to upgrade their systems to continue to receive support.