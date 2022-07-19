Windows 10 plays a bit of catch-up with latest Release Preview Channel Insider build

What you need to know

Windows 10 Build 19044.1862 recently rolled out to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel.

The update adds the option to receive urgent notifications even when focus assist is enabled.

Insider builds aren't just for people running Windows 11. Microsoft rolled out a Windows 10 update to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel this week. The build only includes two new features, but it also has a long list of improvements.

Starting with Windows 10 21H2 Build 19044.1862, it's now possible to receive urgent notifications even when focus assist is enabled. Microsoft also restored functionality for Windows Autopilot. Both of these changes shipped with Build 22000.829 of Windows 11 for Release Preview Insiders last week.

Here's the complete changelog from Microsoft: