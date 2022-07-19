Windows 10 plays a bit of catch-up with latest Release Preview Channel Insider build
By Sean Endicott published
The most recent Insider build of Windows 10 lets you receive urgent notifications even when focus assist is on.
What you need to know
- Windows 10 Build 19044.1862 recently rolled out to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel.
- The update adds the option to receive urgent notifications even when focus assist is enabled.
Insider builds aren't just for people running Windows 11. Microsoft rolled out a Windows 10 update to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel this week. The build only includes two new features, but it also has a long list of improvements.
Starting with Windows 10 21H2 Build 19044.1862, it's now possible to receive urgent notifications even when focus assist is enabled. Microsoft also restored functionality for Windows Autopilot. Both of these changes shipped with Build 22000.829 of Windows 11 for Release Preview Insiders last week.
Here's the complete changelog from Microsoft:
- New! We provided the ability for you to consent to receive urgent notifications when focus assist is on.
- New! We restored functionality for Windows Autopilot deployment scenarios that are affected by the security mitigation for hardware reuse. This update removed the one-time use restriction for self-deploying mode (SDM) and pre-provisioning (PP). This update also re-enabled any User Principal Name (UPN) display in user-driven mode (UDM) deployments for approved manufacturers.
- We reduced the overhead of resource contention in high input/output operations per second (IOPS) scenarios that have many threads contending on a single file.
- We improved the reliability of a push-button reset after an OS upgrade.
- We fixed an issue that makes the tenant restrictions event logging channel inaccessible if you remove the EN-US language pack.
- We fixed an issue that prevents troubleshooters from opening.
- We updated the Remove-Item cmdlet to properly interact with Microsoft OneDrive folders.
- We fixed an issue that causes certain docking stations to lose internet connectivity when waking from Sleep mode.
- We added functionality that caches additional audio endpoint information to improve the OS upgrade experience.
- We fixed an issue that might cause consecutive video clip playback to fail in games that use DX12.
- We fixed an issue that affects certain games that use the XAudio API to play sound effects.
- We fixed an issue that causes port mapping conflicts for containers.
- We fixed an issue that causes Code Integrity to continue trusting a file after the file has been modified.
- We fixed an issue that might cause Windows to stop working when you enable Windows Defender Application Control with the Intelligent Security Graph feature turned on.
- We fixed an issue that affects the height of the Search box when you use multiple monitors that have different resolutions as measured dots per inch (DPI).
- We fixed an issue that prevents the Storage Migration Service (SMS) from completing inventory on servers that have many shares. The system logs error event 2509 in Microsoft-Windows-StorageMigrationService/Admin channel (ErrorId=-2146233088/ErrorMessage=”Invalid table id”).
- We fixed an issue that causes the Windows profile service to fail sporadically. The failure might occur when signing in. The error message is, “gpsvc service failed to sign in. Access denied”.
Sean Endicott is the news writer for Windows Central. If it runs Windows, is made by Microsoft, or has anything to do with either, he's on it. Sean's been with Windows Central since 2017 and is also our resident app expert. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.