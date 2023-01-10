Android 13 rolls out to Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11, but only to Insiders

What you need to know

An update for the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 is now available to all members of the Windows Insider Program.

The update brings WSA to 2211.40000.11.0 and includes several improvements and changes.

Most notably, WSA now runs Android 13.

An update for the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 is available for all Windows Insider Channels. The update bumps WSA to Android 13 and also includes reliability and performance improvements.

Microsoft already shipped Android 13 in preview to members of the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview Program back in December 2022. That program is separate from the Windows Insider program. WSA's version number is also a bit higher with today's update. The version that shipped to Windows Subsystem for Android Program Insiders was 2211.40000.7.0 while today's update for Windows Insiders brings WSA to version 2211.40000.11.0.

Here's what's new for the Windows Subsystem for Android:

Windows Subsystem for Android updated to Android 13

Improvements in boot performance

Improvements to mouse click input

Improvements in clipboard stability

Improvements to application resizing

Reliability improvements to media files opening in Windows

Jumplist entries for applications supporting app shortcuts

The jump to Android 13 is the biggest change in this update. The rest of the update is merely general improvements and changes that make WSA more reliable.

The Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 allows you to run Android apps on your PC. Official Android apps can be downloaded through the Amazon Appstore, but it's also possible to sideload Android apps on Windows 11.

In other Microsoft and Android news, our senior editor Zac Bowden just revealed that the Surface Duo 3 will feature a foldable screen rather than two displays. Microsoft had plans for a dual-screen Duo 3 but has since changed course. Microsoft also has plans to expand its Android hardware offering and improve the connection between Android phones and Windows PCs.