Apple Pay is on the way to Windows! But you need an iPhone to use it.

What you need to know

Apple Pay will soon be a payment option on desktop web browsers apart from Safari, including Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.

Starting with iOS 18, it will be possible to scan a code on a website and then make a payment through Apple Pay by using your iPhone.

Apple says that it's easy for developers to add support for Apple Pay to a website.

At WWDC, Apple announced several major additions to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The tech giant also unveiled Apple Intelligence, its AI feature that's somewhat similar to Windows Recall. But one upgrade to the Apple ecosystem has gone largely unnoticed, and it could have a big effect for some Windows users. Starting with iOS 18, it will be possible to use Apple Pay to make payments on the web, even when using a browser other than Safari.

The change means that Windows users on Edge, Chrome, or any other browser should be able to make payments using Apple Pay. Our colleagues at iMore covered the news and shared how the functionality will work.

According to Apple, adding support for Apple Pay to a website is easy for developers. Once set up, sites will show the Apple Pay log and then show a popup that says "Scan Code with iPhone." People can then scan that code with their iPhone just like they'd scan any other QR code. The actual payment process is completed on the iPhone itself.

Apple and Microsoft

Microsoft makes several of its apps and services available on all Apple hardware, including Office on the iPad. (Image credit: Future)

Apple and Microsoft aren't exactly friends. The tech giants compete in several areas and have a long history that includes notable spats. But since both Apple and Microsoft make software, services, and hardware, there's plenty of overlap between those in the Apple and Microsoft ecosystems. How smoothly Apple and Microsoft products integrate depends on several factors.

Microsoft prioritizes having Microsoft 365 and several other services available across platforms, so things like Office are fully supported on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. In some cases, Office apps are better optimized for Apple hardware than devices running Windows.

In contrast, Windows users who used Apple services for music had to use iTunes for years rather than Apple Music. Apps for Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices (an app for managing Apple hardware) only shipped to the Microsoft Store this year.

Generally speaking, Microsoft seems to work harder at bridging the Apple and Microsoft ecosystems, but Apple has made some efforts on that front as well. For example, iCloud can now integrate with the Windows 11 Photos app. You can send and receive iMessages through Microsoft Phone Link.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unlike iMessage, which is often requested by those who do not have an iPhone, there's a good chance that someone using Apple Pay already has an iPhone. That makes the requirement to scan codes from an iPhone less of an issue. The feature seems like a natural way to ease the life of people with an iPhone and a PC who plan to make online payments.