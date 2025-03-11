How to set up a new PC with Windows 11: My step-by-step guide for new buyers

If you're building a new workstation or gaming PC or acquired a device that doesn't have an operating system, you will have to install Windows 11 manually.

Although if you have never done it before, it may feel daunting, it's actually a straightforward process, considering that if the drive is empty, you don't have to worry about creating a backup.

The Windows 11 setup on a new computer is a three-step process. First, you have to create a flash drive with the installation files. Second, you have to proceed with the installation, and third, you have to complete the post-installation process by downloading updates, making sure that drivers are installed correctly, and installing apps.

Before proceeding with these instructions, you'll need a new computer without an operating system, a USB flash drive with at least 8GB of storage, and another device to download the files and create the bootable media.

Also, since this is a new device, you will need a Windows 11 (or 10) product key to activate the installation.

In this how-to guide, I'll explain the process of installing Windows 11 on your new computer.

How to create a USB bootable media for Windows 11

Although you can find many different tools to create a bootable USB flash drive, in this case, using the Media Creation Tool is the best option. In part, it's because you'll be installing the operating system on new hardware and the empty hard drive, which means you don't have to worry about compatibility issues or deleting data by accident.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To create an installation media with the Media Creation Tool, connect a USB flash drive of at least 8GB of space and use these steps:

Open the Windows 11 download page. Click the Download now button to save the file on the device under the "Create Windows 11 Installation Media" section.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Double-click the MediaCreationTool.exe file to launch the tool. Click the Accept button to agree to the terms. (Optional) Clear the "Use the recommended options for this PC" option.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Select the correct language and edition of Windows 11. Click the Next button. Select the "USB flash drive" option.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Next button. Select the removable storage from the list.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Quick tip: If the device is not on the list, click the "Refresh drive list" option to make it available.

Click the Next button. Click the Finish button.

Once you complete the steps, the tool will download the necessary files to create the bootable media, which you can use to install the operating system.

How to change the BIOS settings to startup Windows 11 setup from USB

Before you can proceed with the Windows 11 Setup, you will have to make sure your new computer can start from the USB flash drive by checking the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) settings.

Since every computer is different, you'll have to check your device manufacturer for more specific steps. However, you should be able to access the UEFI settings with these steps:

Power on the computer. Upon starting, press Esc, Delete, F1, or any one of the function keys shown on the screen. Open the page with the boot option. Change the boot order to start from the USB flash drive.

Alternatively, nowadays, devices may also offer an option to open a boot menu that allows you to choose the device to start the computer. If your system supports this option, you can use it to launch the Windows 11 Setup without making changes to the firmware.

How to install Windows 11 on a new computer

To install Windows 11 on your new computer, use these steps:

Start the PC with the Windows 11 USB installer. Press any key to continue. Select the installation language and format.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Next button. Select the keyboard settings.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Next button. Choose the "Install Windows 11" option. Check the "I agree everything will be deleted inclusing files, apps, and settings" option.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Next button. Confirm the Windows 11 product key.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Quick note: You can always use the "I don't have a product key" option, but after the installation, you will have to activate it manually.

Select the Windows 11 edition (if applicable).

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Next button. Click the Accept button Select the hard drive to install the operating system.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Next button. Click the Install button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Choose your region setting after the installation.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Yes button. Select your keyboard layout setting.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Yes button. Click the Skip button (as needed). Connect to your wireless network.

Quick note: If the computer has a wired connection, the setup will connect to the network and skip to the next page automatically.

Confirm a name for the computer.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Next button to restart the computer and apply the changes. Select the "Set up for personal use" option for Windows 11 Pro.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Quick note: This option is not available for the "Home" edition of the operating system.

Click the Next button. Click the Sign in button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Confirm your Microsoft account to create an account.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Next button. Confirm your account password. Click the Next button. Click the Create PIN button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Create your Windows Hello PIN to access the account. Click the OK button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Choose your privacy settings according to your preferences. Click the Next button. Click the Next button again. Click the Accept button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the More options setting.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the "Set up as a new PC" option.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the "Set up as a new PC" option one more time. (Optional) Choose how you will be using your device to allow the system to tailor tools, tips, and advertisements, or click the Skip option.

Quick note: The "Let's customize your experience" page allows you to tell the operating system how you plan to use the device to receive personalized suggestions for tools and services.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

(Optional) Click the Skip option to proceed without connecting your phone. (You can configure this at a later time.) (Optional) Click the Skip option to skip the OneDrive promotion. Click the "Not now" button if you plan to use a browser other than Microsoft Edge.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Next button to skip the Microsoft 365 promotion.

After you complete the steps, you will be able to install Windows 11 on your new computer.

How to complete the setup of Windows 11 after installation

After installing the operating system, you want to make sure you perform at least three actions, including checking for system updates, downloading missing updates for drivers, and installing your applications.

To download and install system updates, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Windows Update. (Optional) Turn on the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" toggle switch. Click the "Check for updates" button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Once you complete the steps, the system will download and install any updates available from the Microsoft servers.

To download applicable driver updates, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Windows Update. Click the Advanced options setting.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Optional updates setting.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Select the available drivers. Click the "Download & install" button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

On this page, the system will include the driver updates available through the Windows Update services. However, it's also recommended that the Device Manager be checked to make sure that any other driver is missing.

Install apps

At this point, you can install your applications. It's recommended that you download and install apps from the Microsoft Store because it's a trusted source and because it makes it easier to manage updates.

However, it's understandable that you may need to download apps from different sources depending on the program.

You can also install apps from Command Prompt using the Windows Package Manager (winget) tool.

More resources

Find in-depth guides, troubleshooting tips, and the latest updates on Windows 11 and 10 here: