How to stop uploading updates to other devices on Windows 11

On Windows 11, Delivery Optimization is a feature that allows the device to download parts of updates faster by using multiple download points, including from the Microsoft servers and computers in the local network and the internet.

Although this approach offers quicker downloads while saving bandwidth and prevents saturation of connections to the Microsoft servers, it also means that your computer will be using additional system resources and bandwidth to upload updates.

If you are in a capped internet connection, you're concerned about privacy, or you don't like the idea of Microsoft using your internet connection, then you can limit or disable the feature altogether.

This guide will walk you through the steps to manage update uploads to other computers in the network and the internet on Windows 11.

To prevent Microsoft from using your computer to upload updates to other devices, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Windows Update. Click the Advanced options page on the right side.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Delivery Optimization setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Turn off the "Allow downloads from other PCs" toggle switch.

(Image credit: Future)

Once you complete the steps, the computer will stop uploading or downloading updates from other devices. However, the device will continue receiving updates directly from the Microsoft update services.

If the problem is the data cap on your internet connection, you can maintain the "Allow downloads from other PCs" enabled but select the "Devices on my local network" option. However, this configuration only makes sense if you have multiple Windows 11 devices in the network.

To disable update uploads through a metered connection on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Network & internet. Click the active Wi-Fi (or Ethernet) connection.

(Image credit: Future)

Quick note: You will also need to access the connection properties on a wireless connection.

Turn on the Metered connection toggle switch.

(Image credit: Future)

After you complete the steps, updates won't download or upload to other computers while the connection is set to metered.

To limit the amount of uploads instead of disabling the feature on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Windows Update. Click the Advanced options page on the right side.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Delivery Optimization setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Turn on the "Allow downloads from other PCs" toggle switch. Select the "Devices on the internet and my local network" option.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Advanced options setting. Under the Upload settings section, check the "Limit how much bandwidth is used for uploading updates to other PCs on the Internet" option.

(Image credit: Future)

Use the slider to lower the amount of data to use for uploads. Check the "Monthly upload limit" option. Use the slider to lower the amount of data allowed on a given month.

Once you complete the steps, the computer will continue to send updates, but the uploads will stop once they reach the threshold you specified.

More resources

For more helpful articles, coverage, and answers to common questions about Windows 10 and Windows 11, visit the following resources: