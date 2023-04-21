Latest Windows 11 Insider build expands live captions to support five more languages

What you need to know

Microsoft shipped Windows 11 Build 22624.1616 and 22621.1616 to Insiders in the Beta Channel this week.

The update adds live caption support for Danish, English (Ireland), French (Canada), Korean, Portuguese (Portugal).

Microsoft also fixed several bugs and issues with the update.

The most exciting changes to Windows 11 shipped to Insiders in the Dev Channel this week, but Microsoft also rolled out a pair of builds to the Beta Channel. Windows 11 Build 22624.1616 (new features on by default) and Build 22621.1616 (new features off by default) are both available.

Only a single change is included, and it's just in Build 22624.1616. Support for live captions now supports Danish, English (Ireland), French (Canada), Korean, Portuguese (Portugal).

Here's everything that's changed, improved, and fixed, as outlined by Microsoft.

Build 22624.1616: Changes & Improvements

Live captions

Languages support has been expanded to include Danish, English (Ireland), French (Canada), Korean, Portuguese (Portugal).

Build 22624.1616: Fixes

General

Turning on the new toggle under Settings > Windows Update for “getting the latest updates as soon as they are available” introduced in the previous build should now offer a “Windows configuration update” offered via Windows Update for Insiders on Build 22624. This update is designed to help us make sure this new toggle is connected to our backend services correctly. A Update Stack Package update (version 413.2122.0) is required.

Fixed an underlying issue which was causing a noticeable increase in explorer.exe crashes in the last flight for some Insiders.

Input

Fixed an issue where the touch keyboard didn’t correctly recognize a hardware keyboard was available in some cases.

Updated the TextInput/EnableTouchKeyboardAutoInvokeInDesktopMode MDM policy (opens in new tab) to allow “2” as a valid value to enforce showing the touch keyboard on tapping an edit control even when the hardware keyboard is attached.

Live captions

Fixed an issue that was causing live captions to crash on first launch due to an issue impacting registry data retrieval.

Fixed an issue causing live captions’ Add a language menu icon and label to overlap.

Features have been added to the enhanced speech recognition language files to improve performance and provide out-of-language filtering meant to limit the incorrect captions for speech not in the caption language.

Accessibility