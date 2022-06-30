Save up to 50% on Stardock's best software, including Start11, Groupy, and Fences 4

Summer is officially here, and with that comes summer sales. Right now, you can save up to 50% on software from Stardock. How much you can save varies quite a bit on which program you'd like to purchase. For example, MultiplicityKM ($9.99) is half its normal price, but Start11 ($13.50) is only $1.49 off.

Start11 is one of the best apps to customize the look of Windows 11. It lets you use a Windows 10-esque Start menu on Windows 11. It supports (non-live) tiles and has a customizable interface. In addition to bringing the classic Start menu to the latest version of Windows, Start11 brings back the ability to drag the Taskbar to the top of your screen.

If you like the look of the Windows 11 Start menu but just want more customization options, Start11 is still a good choice.

(opens in new tab) Stardock summer sale: Save up to 50% (opens in new tab) Stardock makes several of the best pieces of software to customize Windows. Right now, you can save up to 50% on popular programs that let you personalize your PC. Exact sales vary, but Start11, Groupy, Fences 4, and more are all discounted until July 7, 2022.

Groupy is discounted to $7.49 at the moment, which is $1.50 off its normal price. The program lets you group together tabs and applications. For example, you could have a window with tabs for a Word document, a set of websites, and a PDF reader.

You can also pick up SoundPackager for $3.99 right now (normally $4.99). With the app, you can customize the default sounds of Windows. It supports adding your own sounds or selecting packages from an included library.

The sale ends on July 7, 2022 at 1 PM ET. In addition to its software range, Stardock has games on sale for up to 75% off during the same period.