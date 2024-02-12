The best File Explorer alternative on Windows 11 just got better at handling large folders

What you need to know

Files is a popular third-party alternative to the built-in File Explorer on Windows.

The Files app just received an update that brings it to version 3.2.

The update adds a list view layout, adds the option to edit album covers through properties, and adds support for higher quality thumbnails.

Several fixes and general improvements ship with the update as well.

Popular third-party file explorer Files just received an update that fixes one of its most frustrating issues. Following an update to version 3.2, the Files app should be more stable when navigating through large folders. The update also adds a list view for files and folders, brings the option to change album covers on media files, and adds support for higher quality thumbnails.

Files is not made by Microsoft, so it's not the File Explorer. But it is a file explorer. It's one of the more popular File Explorer alternatives available on Windows 11 and Windows 10. Many of the design elements and features seen in the Files app are highly requested features for the default File Explorer on Windows.

Replacing File Explorer on Windows

Files has improved steadily over the years, including becoming more stable. (Image credit: Yair A)

I've followed the development of the Files app for years, dating all the way back to when it was called Files UWP. I speak with its developer regularly and have used various beta versions of the app over the years. I love the design of Files and several of its features.

When I see people discuss the Files app, they usually laud its design and feature set. But performance of the app can vary from system to system. I've had good luck with the app on some computers and run into slower performance and stabilities issues on other PCs. The app has trended in the right direction at a good pace in my experience, and I like the changes seen in version 3.2.

I don't think Files is ready to completely replace File Explorer on Windows, but it can be a powerful and useful companion app. Files has unique features that make it more than a better-looking clone of File Explorer. For example, its tagging system is excellent and will be familiar to those who use macOS.

I also like the fact that a third-party file management app frequently delivers features before Microsoft's File Explorer. Apps like this can push development of first-party apps forward, which is good for all Windows users.

The developer of Files shared a change log of all the changes seen in version 3.2:

What's new in Files

[Reduced] crashes when browsing large folders and when adding and deleting items.

List View is a new layout option that lets you display more items while taking up less space. It only shows the icons and file names of your items, without any extra details.

You can now change the album covers on media files directly from Files.

We’ve enhanced the resolution and contrast of our thumbnail previews to make them more visually appealing and easy to identify.

Files 3.2 changes and improvements