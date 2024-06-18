What's new with the setup experience on Windows 11 version 24H2

Alongside the new features and changes for the newest version of Windows 11 (version 24H2), Microsoft is also introducing a new "Windows 11 Setup" experience.

The "Windows 11 Setup" is the wizard that helps you install the operating system using a USB installation media. Although the setup interface has remained virtually unchanged for many years, the new update aims to align the design with the Media Creation Tool. However, the core experience is still the same as the legacy version.

In this guide, I will dive deep into the changes that are coming to the installation experience of Windows 11.

Disclaimer Important: The Windows 11 2024 Update is expected to become partially available on June 18, 2024, for Copilot+ PCs, but it won't include all the intended features, including Windows Recall, as it has been postponed until further notice. In September or October, the feature update will become more broadly available for existing devices. As a result, some of the new features and changes may not be available to everyone on day one. Also, some features (especially AI features) may require new hardware to be available.

Windows 11 version 24H2 new setup experience

The Windows Setup experience has undergone different design iterations throughout the years, but it hasn't changed significantly since the release of Windows Vista in 2007.

The updated version retains the familiar design with visual elements (such as the title bar and buttons) from the Windows 8 era, but the background is now white. Some of the settings have been reorganized, and their descriptions have also been updated.

When you start the computer with the bootable media, you will now have the option to select the install language, time, and currency.

The keyboard and input method are now on another page.

On the third page, you will choose the installation methods, which include the "Install Windows 11" option to perform a clean installation and the "Repair my PC" option to access the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) to repair the current setup.

Also, you now have to acknowledge that using this setup will erase everything on the computer.

You can confirm or skip the activation on the "Product key" page.

It's still possible to choose the edition of the operating system to install on your computer, and then there are the notices and license terms.

In this updated version of the setup, you will still find the drive tools to delete and create partitions, as well as to load drivers.

One of the differences with this release is that when clicking the "Next" button, the installation won't install immediately. Instead, you will see a summary (like when using the Media Creation Tool) and then when you click the "Install" button to proceed with the installation.

If you choose the "Repair my PC" option, you will be taken to the WinRE environment, where you can access troubleshooting tools such as Start Repair, Command Prompt, Uninstall Updates, UEFI Firmware Settings, System Restore, and System Image Recovery.

The Windows Recovery Experience remains virtually untouched. However, Microsoft is updating the icons for each of the tools.

It's important to note that Microsoft plans to maintain compatibility with legacy functionalities. However, the company notes that this update will impact some workflows.

Although the Out-of-box Experience (OOBE) will remain virtually the same, one major change is that through the initial setup process, Copilot+ PCs will include a new page to turn on or keep Windows Recall disabled on Windows 11.

Also, during the completion process (more specifically when download updates and fishing up the setup), you will notice a new slideshow details information about the feature available on Windows 11.

