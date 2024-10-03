It's time for Insiders to update Windows 11 if they want to try the latest clock app and version of the Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store will soon feature categories near the top of the page to make apps easier to find.

What you need to know

Windows 11 Build 27718 rolled out to Insiders in the Canary Channel recently.

The update includes several changes and improvements, including an improved lock screen experience, new taskbar options, and updates to Narrator.

Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels can also try an improved version of the Microsoft Store that features app categories.

Microsoft is also rolling out an update to the Clock app that includes new widgets.

Microsoft has a few features and changes available for testing among Canary Channel Insiders. The tech giant shipped Windows 11 Build 22718 to Insiders recently, and it also rolled out an improved version of the Microsoft Store to Insiders in the Dev and Canary channels. Those in the Canary Channel can install the build through Windows Update or people can use the ISO for Build 27718.

Many of the changes seen in Windows 11 Build 27718 have appeared in other Insider builds over the last few months. For example, Microsoft has been testing first letter navigation in the taskbar for a while.

While not exclusive to Build 27718, an updated version of the Microsoft Store is also available to Insiders. Dev and Canary Channel Insiders running Windows 11 version 22409.xxxx.x will see a version of the Microsoft Store that features categories. Clicking on these will take you to a page full of apps within categories, such as productivity, entertainment, utilities, and music.

All Insiders, regardless of which channel they're in, will be able to test an updated Clock app that has two new widgets. The new widgets show a countdown or a timer, depending on which one you pin to your widgets board.

You can read through all the changes, fixes, and known issues with Windows 11 Build 27718 on Microsoft's blog or browse through what's new below.

Windows 11 Build 27718

General

[REMINDER] Insider Preview Build Expiration: The expiration date for Insider Preview builds flighted to the Canary Channel has been updated to 9/15/2025 starting with Build 27695. Please make sure you are updated to the latest build in the Canary Channel.

Lock screen

We have updated the Lock screen so that the media controls will now show at the lower bottom center of the Lock screen now when media is being played.

Start menu

You can drag apps from the Pinned section of the menu and pin them to the taskbar.

[ADDED] Based on feedback, we’ve made some updates to the new account manager on the Start menu making the sign out option directly visible, and adding a list of signed in users under “…” so it’s faster to switch accounts.

Taskbar & System Tray

Updated the taskbar to now support first letter navigation, so when keyboard focus is set to the taskbar (WIN + T), you can press a letter, and it will jump to the open or pinned app whose name starts with that letter. Pressing the letter multiple times will jump to the subsequent app which starts with that letter, if there are multiple apps for that letter. For those using uncombined taskbar, rather than app name, the first letter navigation will use window name. Along with this, pressing Home and End will now move keyboard focus to the first and last (respectively) items in the taskbar.

Notifications

If desired, there’s now an option to turn off the suggestions to disable notifications from certain apps. You can now press the “…” within the notification to disable the notification, as you can with other notifications, or you can go to the list of notification senders in Settings > System > Notifications and turn it off from there (called “Notification Suggestions” in the list). Note – this entry will only appear in the senders list after you have received one.

Windows Share

We’re rolling out some minor UI changes to simplify the Windows share window which removes the search box.

Narrator

We have made several changes to improve the performance of Narrator scan mode. This is expected to make scan mode responses much quicker, especially while using Microsoft Edge, and reading through large documents. To try out scan mode, turn on Narrator first (Win key + Ctrl + Enter), and then turn scan mode ON by pressing Caps Lock + Spacebar during a Narrator session.

Energy Saver

For laptops on battery, a notification will pop up asking you to plug in your laptop if the battery level reaches 20% while Energy Saver is set to “Always On”.

We’ve made some small design improvements to the dialog that opens if there’s something that needs your attention before proceeding with a Windows update, for example if more space is needed or there’s a compatibility issue. This includes updating the icon sizes and spacing.

Input

We have updated Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > Touch to have a new section for touch screen edge gestures, where you can choose if you would like to disable the left or right screen edge touch gesture. Note, this feature is rolling out so not all Insiders in the Canary Channel will see it right away.

Administrator protection

Administrator protection is an upcoming platform security feature in Windows 11, which aims to protect free floating admin rights for administrator users allowing them to still perform all admin functions with just-in-time admin privileges. This feature is off by default and needs to be enabled via group policy. We plan to share more details about this feature at Microsoft Ignite.