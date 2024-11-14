Windows 11 takes small step to fix the horrible new Outlook app

The new Microsoft Outlook has drawn criticism for being a web app and lacking features seen in Outlook classic.

What you need to know

Microsoft released Windows 11 Build 27749 to Insiders in the Canary Channel.

The update adds a new shortcut that lets you copy the most recent thing Narrator said.

Microsoft also added a feature that allows Narrator to auto-read contents in the new Outlook app, which is similar to what was supported in the old Outlook app.

Windows Insiders in the Canary Channel have a new build to install that makes Windows 11 more accessible. Windows 11 Build 27749, which shipped this week, includes a pair of new narrator features. You can install the latest Canary Channel build of Windows 11 through the Windows 11 Settings app if you're already in that Insider ring. Microsoft does not plan to release an SDK for this build or any 27xxx series build, at least for now.

A new shortcut in Windows 11 allows you to copy the last thing spoken by Narrator by pressing the Narrator key + control + x. That shortcut is similar to the one that repeats the last phrase spoken by Narrator (Narrator key + X), so it should be easy to remember.

Narrator can also auto-read contents in the new Outlook app. Narrator already supports that feature within Outlook classic. The new Outlook is a controversial app due to it being a web app. Our Senior Editor explained why he hates the new Outlook earlier this year. The core issues of the new Outlook are still there but at least Narrator can auto-read emails in it now.

Microsoft outlined all the changes, improvements, and fixes in the build in a blog post.

Windows 11 Build 27749: Changes and Improvements

Narrator

We have added a new shortcut “Narrator key + control + X” to copy what Narrator last spoke to clipboard. It follows the pattern of using “Narrator key + X” which repeats the last spoken phrase out loud and is a good way to memorize similar shortcuts. You can use these shortcuts to review and copy what Narrator spoke, useful in cases you want to quickly copy some content or descriptions or codes/numbers for use.

Narrator will now auto-read contents of a mail in the new Outlook app similar to behavior in Outlook classic.

Windows 11 Build 27749: Fixes

File Explorer

Fixed an issue which was causing the items in the navigation pane to become very spread out (with unexpected padding between each item) for some people.

Fixed an underlying issue which was causing RAW images taken in portrait mode to unexpectedly display in landscape mode thumbnails.

Taskbar & System Tray

Made a change so you will now see a search box if the taskbar auto-hides when the setting for search on the taskbar is set to “Search box” (rather than an icon).

Input

Updated the mouse option “Show location of pointer when I press the CTRL key”, so that the circles displayed are now DPI-aware, and aren’t really small on high DPI monitors.

Narrator

We have addressed a performance issue where Narrator would slow down after 15 minutes of continuous use with a single application. If you continue to experience any performance delays, do report using Feedback Hub.

Fixed an issue where Narrator would add an additional announcement “contains style” whenever its focus is on text that has styling attributes such as bullets, numbers across applications such as Microsoft Edge, Teams, Outlook, etc.

Fixed an issue where few dialogs in Narrator were not adopting the 200% text scaling setting in Windows.

Task Manager

Fixed an issue causing Task Manager to show a 0 count for apps and processes.

Audio

Fixed an underlying issue that could lead to the audio on certain audio devices unexpectedly going to 100% on boot or after sleep.

Fixed a blank entry in Settings > Privacy, which was crashing Settings if you clicked it.

Other

Mitigated an issue resulting in Git not working for Insiders with Arm PCs in the previous flight.

Fixed an issue causing some insiders to see a bugcheck with KERNEL_MODE_HEAP_CORRUPTION in the previous flight.

Fixed an underlying issue which could potentially lead to not being able to join a domain.

Fixed an issue where DirectAccess wasn’t working and might stay stuck in a connecting state.

