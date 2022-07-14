Windows 11 will finally let insiders rip CDs through Media Player

What you need to know

Microsoft recently released updates to the Camera app, Media Player, and Movies & TV app for Insiders running Windows 11.

The Camera app now has a new look that aligns with Windows 11 and a new QR scanner.

The Media Player can now rip CDs, allowing people to save content in a variety of file formats.

In addition to the Windows 11 build that recently rolled out to the Dev Channel, Insiders have some app updates to grab. Microsoft released updates for the Camera app, Media Player, and Movies & TV app earlier this week. The latest versions of each application are available for Insiders in the Dev Channel.

The Windows 11 Camera app has a refreshed look that aligns with Windows 11. It also gained support for scanning QR codes and barcodes with the bump to version 2022.2206.2.0.

Microsoft added the ability to play CDs through the Media Player app back in March. Now, the app also supports ripping content from CDs. This is a niche feature, but one that will be welcomed by people looking to digitize their collection of discs. The Media Player works with the AAC, WMA, FLAC, and ALAC formats.

The built-in Movies & TV app gained the following features in the jump to version 10.22061, as outlined by Microsoft:

Native Arm64 support: We’ve improved the Movies & TV experience on Arm64 devices. You’ll see faster and better performance when you use the app.

We’ve improved the Movies & TV experience on Arm64 devices. You’ll see faster and better performance when you use the app. Local video playback migrating to Media Player: We are migrating video file type associations from Movies & TV to Media Player. This migration will only impact file types that are already associated with Movies & TV and only after you open Movies & TV for the first time.

While none of the changes are massive, they should add up to an overall better media experience on Windows 11. The updates are available through the Dev Channel now and will likely make their way through to other channels in the future.