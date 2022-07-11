Windows Central Podcast #276: A Better Dual Screen Experience
Some Android apps are being updated to take advantage of dual screen phones, particularly Surface Duo. Dan and Zac talk about this along with new Windows 11 beta builds, a leaked version of OneDrive, watches, and more.
Links
- Microsoft brings new 'Suggested Actions' feature to Windows 11 Insiders in the Beta Channel
- Microsoft Surface Duo 2 picks up July update with more improvements for the camera, night mode, and more
- Microsoft Store killing open-source app sales, angering developers (Updated)
- Microsoft responds to controversial store policy change
- Microsoft OneDrive Windows 11 makeover shown off in leaked images
Sponsors
