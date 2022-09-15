Windows Central Podcast #283: Takeaways

We bring you up to speed this week on updates from Microsoft for the Windows 11 Dev Channel, Surface Duo 2, Xbox dashboard, and a new controller. Plus, Daniel makes the case for portable folding monitors, an accessory from Brydge for Surface Pro 8, and more.

