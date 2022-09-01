Windows Subsystem for Android Insider update improves resizing windows and accessibility
Microsoft just kicked off another month with an update to Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11.
What you need to know
- A recent update to Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 brings several improvements.
- WSA can now maintain the aspect ratio of windows while they're being resized.
- Accessibility and compatibility improvements were also rolled out alongside a list of general fixes.
Microsoft recently shipped an update for Windows Subsystem on Android (WSA) on Windows 11. The update, which brings WSA to version 2207.40000.8.0, is available for Windows Insiders regardless of which channel they're in. It is, however, limited to users in the United States or Japan at this time.
The update focuses primarily on fixes, but it also includes a couple of new features. Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 can now maintain the aspect ratio of a window while it's being resized. There are also accessibility improvements in the WSA Settings app.
Here's everything new in the update, as listed by Microsoft in a recent blog post:
- New compatibility shim to allow apps to maintain aspect ratio but still support resize
- Accessibility improvements to the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app
- New compatibility shims in the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app
- Fixed problems with restarting apps
- Apps that update toast notifications instead of using progress toasts have better behavior
- Game controls user education dialog for apps with compatibility shims enabled
- Improvements with handling VPN
- Scrollbar fix for Windows Subsystem for Android Settings compatibility page
- User crash data and system app crash data is now being reported
- “No internet available” toast notification is now suppressed
- Custom Android toasts now render correctly
- Amazon Appstore 60.09 update
- Android security update
- Improved reliability
Microsoft shipped another update to WSA early last month. That update added compatibility for games with joysticks, gamepads, and aiming and sliding in games with arrow keys.
Our guide on how to get started with Android apps on Windows 11 can help you out if you've never used Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11.
