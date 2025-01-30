ASUS designed the most convenient handheld dock for the ROG Ally, and it's now just $30

This ISN'T the ROG Ally charging dock, but it doesn't look much different.

Handheld docks for the likes of the Steam Deck and ROG Ally generally look the same, but ASUS designed one that definitely stands apart. The official ROG Ally charging dock looks like a regular charging brick, but with the addition of a HDMI output to put your handheld gaming on a big screen.

There's never been a better time to get one than now with this deal at Best Buy taking the price of the ASUS ROG Ally Charger Dock down by more than half to just $29.99.

was: $69.99

now: $29.99 at Best Buy This doesn't look like any regular handheld charging dock. Instead of a dedicated stand, it adds the extra connectivity into the power brick, making it extremely convenient to add a controller and external display to your ROG Ally. But with only USB 2.0 it's not recommended for adding external storage. ✅Perfect for: Charging the ROG Ally and connecting a controller, connecting an external display.

❌Avoid if: You want to connect external storage or need to add ethernet. See at: Best Buy

At its regular price, this is a hard product to recommend unless you really, really want something that isn't the regular stand-style docks. While it's perfect for charging the ROG Ally and extending to an external display. At $70 it doesn't offer enough added functionality to make it worth it.

However, at this heavily discounted price, it makes much more sense. If you want to hook up your ROG Ally to your TV, for example., this is probably the most convenient solution. Just connect a single cable, tuck the handheld out of the way, and you're good to go.

The USB port on the Charger Dock is ideal for a dongle-based wireless controller, too, but I wouldn't count on it for external storage. As it's only USB 2.0, it's not fast enough to make using it with an external drive a good experience, but it's perfectly good enough for controllers, keyboards or mice.

For a living room setup, this is probably the best solution there is, since it sits nicely out of the way wherever you plug in your TV. If you have a significant other that doesn't like clutter, you know exactly what I'm talking about! It's also a great option for travelling with since you can replace your regular charger with this and still have the option to connect an external display and a mouse/keyboard/controller.

There's no telling how long it'll be discounted, so don't miss out while you can.