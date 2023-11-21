Best laptop power banks 2023: The best battery packs to keep your devices juiced up on the go

The struggle is real when attempting to keep your laptop running for long stretches on the go. Thankfully, the best laptop power banks can supply enough juice to not only charge your device back up, but can allow you to use it while it does so.

Of course, the average laptop tends to consume 65W, but some can be even hungrier or require less. Meanwhile, dedicated gaming laptops can consume as much as a max of 200 and 350W per hour. So, when choosing a good battery pack for your laptop, you need to make sure you purchase one that supplies enough wattage to meet your device's needs. Note that using something that supplies less wattage than is needed can make your laptop charge up at a slow crawl, or might even damage your device. Getting a battery pack with more wattage than needed won't necessarily hurt your laptop, but it won't charge it up any faster, either.

As always, the higher the capacity of the battery (mAh), the more it can charge up another device in one go. Without further ado, here are the best laptop power banks available now.

The quick list

The battery packs for laptops in 2023

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Whether your laptop requires a small amount of wattage or takes more to function, these are the best laptop battery packs available today.

Best overall

Anker 747 is a powerful battery pack that can keep up with your laptop needs. (Image credit: Anker)

1. Anker 747 Power Bank The best power bank to get. Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View Black Friday Deal at Amazon Reasons to buy + 25,600mAh battery + Two USB-A 3.0 ports and two USB-C ports + Comes with outlet adapter + USB-C port offers 87W charging Reasons to avoid - Somewhat expensive

This powerful battery pack might be a bit more expensive than other options, but it is also one of the best value options out there. That's because, in addition to coming with the Anker 747 battery pack itself, buyers also get a USB-C to USB-C cable, an outlet adapter, and a carrying pouch. The 65W outlet adapter makes it very easy to charge the battery pack back up, or can be used as a direct charging option for your laptop if you're near outlets.

The Anker 747 itself offers two USB-A 3.0 ports as well as two USB-C ports. When only one USB-C port is in use, it offers a fast 87W charge, which is perfect for laptops. While not the smallest option out there, this power bank is a very good size and is easy to travel with.

Best value laptop power bank

The HenHot power bank is well-priced and handy. (Image credit: HenHot)

2. HenHot Laptop Power Bank Great price and large capacity. Today's Best Deals View Black Friday Deal at Amazon Reasons to buy + Large 30,000mAh capacity + 100W PD USB-C 3.0 port + 83W PD-Out USB-C + Recharges in about two hours Reasons to avoid - Only one USB-A port and one USB-C port

The HenHot power bank is our best value pick thanks to its large 30,000mAh capacity, high wattage output, and lower pricing. This is a powerful battery pack with a PD USB-C 3.0 port that can supply 100W charging to meet your laptop needs. When both the USB-C and USB-A ports are in use, the USB-C port supplies PD 83W while the USB-A can do 15W, so you can charge up a small device and your laptop at the same time.

If you're looking for a battery pack with more port options, then this might not be a good fit. However, if you specifically want a dedicated laptop power bank, then this is a fantastic choice. You can also use the LED battery life indicators to help you know how much juice is left inside of it.

Best battery pack for higher wattage laptops

The Anker 737 offers two 140W USB-C PD ports. (Image credit: Anker)

If your device specifically needs more wattage to charge up adequately, then the Anker 737 is a great choice to go with. It offers one 140W PD USB-C input and output port and also has a USB-C output and a USB-A output port as well.

Anyone who loves seeing numbers and knowing exactly what's going on with their devices will also love the convenient digital display. It not only shows the current percentage of the battery pack, but also keeps track of the device's temperature, its total output and input (in wh), the battery cycle, and how long it will take to recharge. The trade-off for all of these conveniences is that the battery pack is more block-shaped than others out there. So you'll have to determine if this bulkier shape is easy to travel with or not.

Best capacity power bank

This large (Image credit: Anker)

4. Anker 548 PowerCore Ideal for people who need a lot of extra juice. Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View Black Friday Deal at Amazon Reasons to buy + Massive 60,000mAh capacity + Two USB-C ports (one 60W one 27W) + Built-in light for emergencies + Digital display Reasons to avoid - Expensive - 60W might not be enough for some laptops

If you're going to be on the go for long stretches or away from an outlet for a long time, then having a larger capacity battery is a good idea. The Anker 548 offers a massive 60,000mAH capacity and comes with a carrying handle to make its larger shape easier to take with you. The digital display keeps track of battery percentage, input, output, and how much time is remaining. This battery pack also serves as a great camping accessory or emergency device thanks to the built-in pop-up light.

There are two USB-C ports (60W and 27W) and two USB-A ports to help you charge up your laptop or other devices. Just note that due to the lower 60W max, it won't work with as many laptops as some other power banks on this list. There's even an XT-60 port for recharging the Anker 548 via solar panel if you have a compatible device and cable to do so. As you'd imagine, a power bank with this high of a capacity and this many features is somewhat expensive, but very convenient when you need it.

Best power bank with built-in cables

The included cables tuck into the side of the Veger 100W Power Bank. (Image credit: Veger)

5. Veger 100W Power Bank Built-in cables that cannot be misplaced. Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View Black Friday Deal at Amazon Reasons to buy + Features a built-in USB-C cable and Lightning cable + Large 25,000mAH capacity + 100W USB-C PD input/ouput + 130W total while connecting up to four devices Reasons to avoid - Somewhat expensive

Sometimes it can be easy to misplace the cables necessary for charging up devices with your battery pack, but that's not a problem with the Veger 100W Power Bank. It has two built-in cables, a USB-C PD cable with a 100W max and a 30W max Lightning cable, both of which tuck into the side of the casing for easy transport. There's also a USB-C input/ouput port and a USB-A output port for charging additional devices.

With a respectable 25,000mAH capacity, this power bank can supply a few charges and is a great choice for laptop usage. Compared to other battery packs of this capacity on the market it is a bit expensive, but the extra cost is due to the convenience of the aforementioned built-in cables and the digital display which shows how much battery is left.

Best power bank for emergencies

(Image credit: Anker)

6. Anker Solix F1200 A power station ideal for emergencies or camping. Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Today's Best Deals View at anker View at anker View at anker Reasons to buy + 1,229WH battery capacity + Comes with three charging cables + Features USB-C ports, USB-A ports, AC outlets, and a car socket + 5 year warranty + Great for emergencies or camping Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Whether you're the kind of person who tends to go on camping trips or just prefers to be prepared in case of emergencies, the Anker Solix F1200 is something you should consider. This brick has an enormous 1,229WH capacity and can be used to give power to not only your laptop but just about any other appliance or commonly used device you own.

There are 13 ports total — two 100W USB-Cs, four USB-As

(up to 12W), six AC outlets (combined ouput of 1,800W), and a 120W car socket. You can easily connect your laptop to the USB-C port or use your laptop's AC power cable to charge it back up with this device. With all of these connection points, you can easily get multiple devices charging up at once. What's more, the Solix F1200, has a very fast recharging time itself, being able to reach 80% in about an hour. As you'd expect, this is a relatively expensive device, but one that will come in handy when you need it.

Make your laptop keep up with you

Power banks with more mAh, ports, and higher wattage tend to cost more. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

When you're traveling or constantly on the go it's very useful to have a reliable battery pack handy so you can keep your laptop going for long stretches. You always need to consider how much wattage your laptop requires to recharge and will get more recharging sessions out of your chosen power bank if it has a larger capacity. On average, laptops tend to consume 65W per hour, but some require higher or lower wattage.

This all being said, our number one recommendation as the best power bank for laptops is definitely the Anker 747. It has a high 25,300mAh capacity and features two USB-C ports that can supply 87W on their own or 63W each when both are in use. Plus, it comes with an outlet adapter for easily recharging the battery pack.

If you're looking for the best value battery pack, then you can't go wrong with the HenHot Laptop Power Bank. Though lower-costing than other options, it offers a high 30,000mAh capacity and a 100W USB-C PD port for charging up your laptop. There's also a 15W USB-A port if you want to charge up small devices as well.

Finally, if you're looking for something that can help you charge up your various devices including your laptop for an extended period of time, then you ought to consider the Anker Solix F1200. This is a power station with a massive 1,229Wh capacity and 13 ports of varying types. It's ideal for charging up your laptop, appliances, and other devices while camping or during emergencies.