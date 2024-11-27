This Black Friday bundle for Amazon's Fire TV Stick and Xbox controllers has me ready to make every TV in my house an Xbox
Saving big on a Fire TV Stick 4K is already a good deal, and saving an extra $20 on an Xbox controller bundle is even better.
This Black Friday deal from Best Buy just might be the most cost-effective way to join the Xbox ecosystem without having to outright purchase a console. Best Buy is offering a sweet discount on the Fire TV stick for just $21.99. You can sweeten the deal even further by building a package that includes an official Xbox controller in the color of your choice, and it still comes under the standard cost of an official joypad alone.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Xbox Series controller
Was: $49.99
Now: $21.99 at Best Buy
Bundle for more savings: The Amazon Fire TV Stick can be bundled together with a Xbox Wireless Controller, allowing access to streaming games via Xbox Cloud Gaming when paired with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription—no console required.
You have the choice of which controller color you select, including the recently released Sky Cipher special edition. The price of the Fire TV Stick plus a controller starts at $66.98.
Our experience: Windows Central Xbox Wireless Controller Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅Perfect for: People who want to try out Xbox games before committing to buying an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox gamers who play Xbox games via xCloud while traveling abroad or visiting friends who don't have an Xbox console.
❌Avoid if: You want a fully dedicated games console to play Xbox games offline at their highest resolution and frame rate performance.
Max Resolution: 2160p (4K). Featured Streaming services: Xbox Cloud Gaming, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Prime Video. Headphone/Headset Connectivity: Bluetooth. Voice Assistant Built-in: Amazon Alexa. Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi. Warranty: 1-Year Limited Warranty. Launch date: September 27, 2023
👉See at: BestBuy.com
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within the return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, a 60-day return period, & expanded support.
Black Friday makes everything an Xbox
There are plenty of thought pieces on what Microsoft's "This is an Xbox" ad campaign means for the brand, but if you're budget-conscious and want to find an inexpensive way to jump into the Xbox ecosystem—this is your shot. Most people are already aware that the Fire TV stick offers a cost-effective way to turn any TV with a USB input into a smart device, allowing you to stream your favorite digital content in 4K. However, the Fire Stick has also been on the receiving end of an update that added game streaming capability in partnership with Xbox Cloud Gaming.
That means you can pick up this nifty little device, plug it into any TV with a USB input port, and load up an Xbox app to play games via an Xbox Game Pass Subscription. As an added bonus, Microsoft has recently brought its Stream Your Own Games program to Xbox Cloud Gaming, which makes select digitally owned games accessible for streaming. All of this without the need for a console.
You may already own a PlayStation console. You may already own a Nintendo Switch console. You may be on the fence about picking up an Xbox, not wanting to spend an extra $250 or more for another plastic box that is going to just sit on a shelf. However, you may still want to get in on Xbox Game Pass and play great games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle via Xbox Game Pass. With this deal, you can get in on those great games without the commitment of a console cost.
We're hardcore gamers in my house, but even with a Series S and a Series X, we still opted to pick up one of these Fire TV stick deals so that our teenager could have it in her room. Now, she doesn't have to wait for one of the other Xboxes in the house to be available; she effectively has her own. At this price point, I'm about to get one for every TV in the house, just so I don't have to hear kids fighting over whose turn it is on the Xbox!
