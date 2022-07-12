Smile for your Elgato Facecam after you save $30 on it during Prime Day

Back during the worst days of the pandemic, webcams took a huge hit as everyone started working from home and the supply chains were cut off. We stopped seeing deals altogether because just being in stock was a rarity. Those days are behind us now, though, as the deals have returned! Today for Prime Day you can get the Elgato Facecam 1080p webcam on sale for $139.99 (opens in new tab). This is easily the lowest price we've ever seen for Elgato's webcam, which once debuted at around $200 and has been regularly selling for around $170 for most of 2022.

We reviewed the Facecam, and you can read our review here, when it first released and gave it 4 out of 5 stars. Jez Corden said, "that blisteringly fast response rate makes it a great option for those looking for the best performance and speed."

The Facecam includes true Full HD 1080p pixel resolution that can get up to 60 frames per second easily. It also has the Elgato Prime Lens with studio quality f/2.4 20mm glass and a Sony STARVIS sensor that is designed for indoor use. All-in-all, it works very well even in challenging lighting conditions. Paired with something like an Elgato key light, you're going to get very good image quality from this thing.

It connects via USB 3.0 and uses Elgato tech to get you extremely low latency. That low latency is really important, especially if you're a content creator that's already streaming and making videos and using programs like OBS. You can get everything you want in the image, too, thanks to the field of view that goes up to 82 degrees and a fixed focus range that's easy to adapt to.