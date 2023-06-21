Govee's new LED Curtain Lights are the craziest PC and life accessory I've ever seen

What you need to know

The newly announced Govee Curtain Lights allow you to show photos and GIFs on a curtain.

The lights can sync with other Govee devices, to the beat of music, and be configured to illustrate preset or personalized images.

The Govee Curtain Lights can be used indoors or outdoors, as they have IP65 water resistance.

You can order the Govee Curtain Lights now through Govee's website or Amazon for $130.

Govee just announced a new lighting accessory that allows you to cover a window or patio with customizable lights. The Govee Curtain Lights are made up of 520 LED lights that can display images or GIFs. They're on sale now through Govee and Amazon for $130.

The Govee Curtain Lights work both indoors and outdoors, so you can use them to decorate a room, deck, or anywhere you can find a place to hang curtains. The curtain has an IP65 waterproof rating, which should protect it against most of the elements.

In addition to working with preset and personalized images, the Govee Curtain Lights support GIFs. Assuming they work as advertised, the Govee Curtain Lights could be a quick and easy way to decorate for the holidays.

Govee ships its Curtain Lights with 62 preset scenes, like eggs for Easter, ghosts for Halloween, and hearts for Valentine's Day. There are also generic scenes, such as a moon or a sunset.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Govee) (Image credit: Govee)

Along with the curtain itself, the lights come with hooks, adhesive tape, and nails for installation.

The Govee Curtain Lights work with DreamView, which allows them to sync with other Govee lights. They also support a music mode to match lighting to the beat of music.