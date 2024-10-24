Razer has added RGB to yet another product that probably didn't need it, but it does look cool

What you need to know

Razer divides its gaming headsets into three distinct families, with the Barracuda line being dedicated to multi-platform, multi-medium listening.

Today, Razer announced a refresh version of the entry-level Barracuda X, bringing with it a handful of upgrades.

Number one on the list is the addition of Razer Chroma RGB lighting in each earcup, which is totally expected from Razer at this point.

The update puts the new Barracuda X Chroma in a bit of a strange position in the larger lineup, but I've gone hands-on with the headset early to give you my first impressions.

I think I speak for all of us when I say it's pretty much expected that Razer will add RGB lighting to literally anything, and lately that has increasingly meant its gaming headsets. Previously confined to the feature-oriented Kraken line, Razer has announced a "Chroma-fied" version of its multi-platform, multi-media Barracuda X wireless headset, appropriately named the Razer Barracuda X Chroma.

The new headset is now available worldwide for $129.99 at Razer, charging you a $30 premium over the standard Barracuda X for the included upgrades. I've gone hands-on with the headset early (and my full review is coming soon), and my first impressions is that this headset feels a bit strange in Razer's current lineup, but nonetheless feels like a solid option for those who highly value the aesthetic features like the RGB lighting.

You can keep scrolling for more, or just head straight to Razer to pick up the headset for yourself in either black or a stylish white (sorry, there's no pink here). That white does look very nice, too, enough that I kind of regret requesting the black to review.

Razer Barracuda X Chroma | $129.99 at Razer The Barracuda X was a solid, budget wireless gaming headset when it released, dropping some of the "gamer" design elements in favor of a more multi-medium, general-purpose form factor. Now, it's a little better and a little more stylish with the new Chroma variant. Available now in both black and white. 👀See at: Razer

A minor refresh, but still one that matters for new buyers

This RGB lighting feels so natural it's like the headset was always designed with it in mind. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

When we reviewed the original Razer Barracuda X back in 2022, Windows Central Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino concluded, "I loved wearing them; the audio response and low latency made them perfect for movies, gaming, or music. I also really like the flexibility — go wireless or stick a cable in them like all real headphones." Now, nearly two-and-a-half years later, this headset is finally getting a refresh.

Razer Barracuda X Chroma • Price: $129.99 at Razer

• Connectivity: Razer HyperSpeed Wireless via 2.4GHz USB Type-C dongle, wireless via Bluetooth 5.3

• Drivers: Razer TriForce 40mm, 20-20,000Hz frequency response, 32 Ohms @ 1KHz impedance

• Microphone: Detachable, unidirectional Razer HyperClear Cardioid w/ external pop filter, 100-10,000Hz frequency response

• Battery life: Up to 70 hours w/o RGB, up to 30 hours w/ RGB

• Extra features: SmartSwitch button, 4 onboard audio profiles, Razer Audio & Razer Synapse support, 6-zone Razer Chroma RGB earcup lighting, 7.1 surround sound support, SBC Bluetooth codec support

• Weight: 285g

• Platforms: Windows PC, PlayStation, Switch, Android, iOS

Well, a minor one. The Razer Barracuda X Chroma shares many components with its predecessor, enough that this scarcely feels like a new headset at all. The upgrades are minor, and on top of that the Barracuda X Chroma is more expensive than the non-Chroma variant, which remains priced the same as when it released. The end result is a bag of mixed feelings, but at the end of the day this headset still feels like a very solid, entry-level wireless headset. I know, because I've been using them, and I'll have a full review up on Windows Central in the coming weeks.

First, let's discuss what's changed versus the older Barracuda X. The obvious addition is, of course, the 6-zone Razer Chroma RGB lighting embedded in each earcup, which is fully customizable via the Razer Audio mobile app or Razer Synapse PC app. Razer HyperSpeed Wireless returns, but the 2.4GHz dongle is now a much more compact USB Type-C version. Bluetooth connectivity has also been slightly upgraded from 5.2 to 5.3.

Razer has also upgraded the detachable HyperClear Cardioid microphone, although it's not quite clear to me how big of an upgrade that is, yet. Razer also increased the battery life by a fair amount, now up to 70 hours of continual usage versus the 50 hours max of the first Barracuda X. Finally, the overall design has been refined, with the notable addition of a swivel mechanism for greater comfort, sound isolation, and portability.

It's not all upgrades, though. The Razer Barracuda X Chroma loses the ability to connect via 3.5mm audio, which is disappointing. You also gain an extra 35g of weight — this is still a very light headset, but that's a big enough increase that you would notice the difference. Finally, there's the pricing. The Razer Barracuda X is still available for $99.99 at Razer, the same as it when it released, while the new Razer Barracuda X Chroma is retailing for $129.99 at Razer.

You actually get a simple travel bag in the box in addition to the mic, dongle, dongle adapter, and charging cable... Which is nice! (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

In many ways, the Razer Barracuda X Chroma is nearly identical to its predecessor, so that $30 price increase after over two years does sting a little bit. That's especially true because, while the Barracuda X is a very solid $100 wireless gaming headset, that value proposition has been lessened considerably with the Chroma variant. On top of that, you're now within $30 of the Razer Barracuda for $159.99 at Razer, a more premium wireless gaming headset with superior audio and integrated microphones (we reviewed it, by the way).

Speaking of integrated microphones, the Barracuda X Chroma still doesn't boast those, so you're out of luck if you're out and about and need to take a phone call, but forgot the detachable microphone. At this point, you might as well go for the Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed I reviewed, which sound better, weigh less, gain THX Spatial Audio support, and otherwise don't really lose anything versus the Barracuda X Chroma beyond the RGB lighting. Oh, and they're priced the same at $129.99 at Razer.

The one factor that the Barracuda X Chroma has going for it is its design. I admit, this is a very stylish and sleek design that works just as well as a pair of wireless headphones as it does a gaming headset, and the RGB lighting is perfectly integrated into the earcups. That may be enough on its own to opt for these over the mass of ~$130 wireless gaming headsets, including from Razer itself.

My review will be coming soon, but in the meantime the Razer Barracuda X Chroma is quite comfortable to wear and easy to set up. The sound profile is neutral, if a bit flat, and sounds exactly as good as I'd expect from a great headset around the $100 price mark. I'll need to spend more time with the headset to evaluate its battery life, microphone, and sound quality in greater depth.