The LucidSound LS35X Xbox / PC headset is on sale at a crazy discount

We're only six days into November but the Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, including this incredible deal on the LucidSound LS35X Wireless Headset, which is currently on sale for $93 at Amazon. The LucidSound has regularly topped our Best Headsets for Xbox list, and is still the reigning champion — but we've never seen at this tasty price point. In fact last time we found it on sale it was at $125.99.

(Image credit: LucidSound)

The LucidSound LS35X wireless headset is a killer combo of great sound, wireless features and comfort for wear over long periods. In our full review of the LS35X headset, our Editor Jez Corden gave it a bonafide 5 out of 5 stars, stating it's still his go-to recommendation for the vast majority of Xbox gamers. The headset boasts direct-to-Xbox connectivity, a detachable mic and a battery life of 15 hours. It can be also be used with a 3.5mm headphone cable if preferred.

(opens in new tab) LucidSound LS35X Headset $66.22 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) $93.34 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $129.99 (opens in new tab) at GameStop (opens in new tab) This tops our best-of list for Xbox headsets if you're looking for a wireless headset that delivers both great sound and supreme comfort. It won't be available at this price for long.

For other headsets in the same price bracket, the microphone is where the LS35X truly shines, in fact during testing we found it often beat more expensive competitors with its performance. During games your friends will hear you clearly and the mic-monitoring ensures you can hear yourself.



