These Bose headphones are the best gift I've ever bought my wife, and this sale makes me want to buy a backup pair

Bose is one of the most recognized names when it comes to headphones, and for good reason. The QuietComfort Headphones build on several generations of impressive headsets, promising impressive noise cancelation. Right now, you can snag a pair of the headphones for $249, which is $100 off. The price of these headphones bounces up and down throughout the year. The current $249 price tag isn't quite the lowest we've seen the headset ($229 last month), but it is a great price for a pair of headphones that's easy to recommend.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones | was $349 now $249 at Best Buy These headphones are comfortable, have long battery life, and do an excellent job canceling background noise. Noise cancelation is so good that my wife has to send me a text message to let me know she won't be able to hear me while she has the headphones on.

✅Perfect for: Those who want comfortable headphones that last a long time and do a great job canceling background noise. ❌Avoid if: You need features such as touch controls or wear detection. 💰Price check: $249.99 at Amazon 🔍Future review: A QC45 upgrade with better sound and battery life (Tom's Guide)

🔥The hottest trending deals🔥

The best gift I ever bought

The Bose QuietComfort headphones are comfortable and do an excellent job of canceling noise. (Image credit: Future)

My wife and I find it a bit difficult to buy gifts for each other. We both tend to be frugal, especially when it comes to items primarily for just ourselves. That means when we buy an expensive gift, it needs to be worth it. I surprised my wife with a pair of Bose QuietComfort Headphones last year, and she initially paused over sticker shock. But after using them for several months, she often talks about how happy she is that I splurged.

As an over-the-ear headset, the Bose QuietComfort headphones provide both active and passive noise cancelation. Active noise cancelation relies on microphones that detect sound and then a headset or earbuds sending out the opposite of the sounds in an environment. Active noise cancelation is especially useful on airplanes or in environments with constant noise, such as an office.

Passive noise cancelation could also be called noise isolation. It refers to a physical barrier blocking out noise. Technically a basic pair of earplugs uses passive noise cancelation to block out noise. The Bose QuietComfort headphones have comfortable ear cushions that also create a good seal to keep noise out.

When used in tandem, active and passive noise cancelation can block out a lot of noise. The QuietComfort headphones work so well that my wife often sends me a text message to let me know that she won't be able to hear me for a while.

The QuietComfort Headphones are lovely, and I find them easy to recommend. It is worth highlighting that they lack some features seen in other headphones in the same price range. The QuietComfort Headphones do not have touch controls, motion controls (they do have an action button), or spatial audio mode. I don't miss any of those omissions and neither does my wife, but if they're must-haves for you, check out the best noise canceling headphones to find an alternative.

Bose made an excellent headset in the QuietComfort headphones. While my wife didn't love how much I spent on them, they've proven more than worth it. But right now, you don't have to absorb the same sticker shock my wife did, since the QuietComfort headphones are $100 off.