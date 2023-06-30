WTF!? These awesome headphones are 55% off, but there's a catch

What you need to know

JBL Live 660NC are wireless noise-canceling headphones that offer between 40 and 50 hours of battery life.

They're currently 55% off at Amazon, reducing the price from $199.95 to just $89.95.

However, you must be a Prime Member and get this deal through invitation.

Prime Members can easily request an invite.

JBL has long been recognized within the industry as one of the best headphones and headsets producers out there. They're specifically known for their high quality while managing to also remain reasonably priced. In fact, they're often far more affordable than their competitors.

Now, thanks to an Amazon deal leading up to Prime Day which runs from July 11 - July 12, one of JBL's best headsets is seriously discounted making it even more affordable than usual. The JBL Live 660NC is 55% off reducing the price from the already reasonable $199.95 to just $89.95.

Though a couple of years old, this truly is an awesome set of headphones since it offers amazing bass, an extremely long battery life of 40 to 50 hours, and strong connectivity to whatever Bluetooth-compatible device you want to connect it with. As previously stated, they're already affordable at their regular price, but at this discount, these headphones are a steal.

However, in order to take advantage of this deal, you must meet two requirements. One, you must be a Prime Member, which is something we're used to seeing. However, the second requirement is more unusual in that you must receive the deal offer by invitation. Thankfully, it's easy to request an invite by clicking on the yellow "Request invite" button on the Live 660NC's Amazon page.

If you're looking for a new headset for yourself or for someone else, then you'll find a reliable yet extremely affordable option with the JBL Live 660NC deal going on right now.