Here are some pretty epic Xbox and PC gaming headset deals

It's Black Friday Xbox deals week, yay! And if you were looking for a saving on some of the best Xbox headsets around, look no further.

Turtle Beach has some pretty sizeable savings for the event, with stocks already selling out rapidly across Amazon, Best Buy, and the Microsoft Store. We're rounding up the best deals we can find throughout the week, checking stocks and the like, to bring you the best savings for Black Friday and into the holiday season.

First up, we have the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen-2 MAX which reviewed nicely with us, and is enjoying a decent saving over at Best Buy as of writing. The Stealth 600 is an entry-level wireless Xbox headset, ideal for those who want to ditch the cables without blowing up their bank account. Turtle Beach's tactical sound tuning accentuates highs, which gives you elevated spatial awareness in games like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Apex Legends. While they aren't the most immersive headset for listening to music or playing cinematic games and so on, the tactical sound profile shouldn't be underestimated for competitive play. The mic is also retractable with a flip-to-mute feature, and also delivers mic-monitoring so you can regulate your own speech volume. This headset is primarily designed for Xbox, but it can be used on PC with a fairly cheap USB Xbox Wireless Adapter from Amazon (opens in new tab).

Next up, we have the similar Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen-2 MAX which we also reviewed, which is also a great option from the company. This headset has slightly improved audio which still hinges on the tactical tuning, but thanks to its accompanying app, you can adjust the soundscape a little more than you can with the Stealth 600. Indeed, this headset also sports Bluetooth support, making it a versatile pick for those who want to play on Xbox, PC, Steam Deck, PlayStation, phones, and beyond. It also has better materials overall, complete with sexy metallic accents.

A more cinematic alternative to the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 is the LS50X below here. This is arguably one of the best Xbox headsets on the market and a personal favorite. In my LS50X review, I described it as near-perfect for good reason. The coolant-gel infused earcups are dreamy across long sessions, with a generous soundscape and a superior microphone experience that tends to edge out the competition. It's also enjoying its best price ever for Black Friday on Amazon and at other retailers.

If you fancy something a little simpler, Turtle Beach's Battle Buds are also on sale. These are 3.5mm wired headphones that will work with practically any device that has a 3.5mm jack. Slip them into your PC's sound port or your Xbox's 3.5mm port in the controller, and you'll be good to go. Just make sure you get the plug all the way into the socket. This headset is cheap and cheerful and won't blow you away in terms of sound quality, but it's also $15 for Black Friday, and ideal for simple comms in competitive games.

If you want something that's a little more oriented towards music, Turtle Beach's Scout earbuds are also on sale. These earbuds boast a fairly impressive 5 hours of playback time, with a further 20 hours baked into the dock. They can also recharge to 5 hours of playback after just 15 minutes, and have a sleek and modern profile. They sadly aren't quite Bluetooth 5.2, and I typically prefer earbuds with aptX codecs for maximum reliability in a world where Bluetooth is still kinda sucky, but at $60 they're a decent option if you're a Turtle Beach fan.

