Save up to $15 on the water-resistant SteelSeries Apex 3 gaming keyboard

The SteelSeries Apex 3 gaming keyboard is on sale today. You can grab the full-size keyboard for just $34.99 (opens in new tab), which is $15 off what it normally goes for and the best price we've ever seen. Or you can grab the tenkeyless version, which forgoes the numpad, and saves you a few more bucks at $31.99 (opens in new tab). That version normally sells for around $45, and today's deal puts it within $2 of the lowest price we've seen.



The choice is mostly a personal one. Do you want the extra numpad on the right or do you want something a little more compact? The full size version also comes with a wrist rest if that matters to you. Either way you're getting a great product at an even better price.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Apex 3 gaming keyboard $50 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



Save money on a keyboard already designed to save you money. Includes plenty of features like RGB lighting, water and dust resistance, and a wrist rest for added comfort.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL keyboard $45 $31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



This is the same keyboard just without the wrist rest or the numpad. If you want something more compact and lightweight, this is the one to go with. It still has RGB illumination, whisper-quiet typing, and more.

These keyboards are incredibly durable and built to last. Plus they have a lot of features you're going to like as a gamer, including a gaming switch that makes the keys whisper quiet. That can be super important if you are trying to focus on the game. It could also be a big deal if you're into recording your gaming sessions either for a video platform like YouTube or while playing your games live on stream. You don't want that annoying sound of a clicky keyboard in the background while you're trying to explain your next step or talk to your live chat. This keyboard can eliminate all of that while still giving you a great experience.

Both versions of the keyboard are IP32 rated. That means they have resistance to both water and dust up to a certain point. I wouldn't go scuba diving with them any time soon, but if you happen to spill a little energy drink on the keyboard you won't have to worry about ruining it. Just clean it up and get back to gaming!

Some of the other features include 10-zone RGB illumination (8-zone in the TKL keyboard), which allows you to set creative color schemes and get reactive effects to whatever you're doing. The full size keyboard also comes with a wrist rest for full palm support and extended comfort. You also get dedicated media controls that let you adjust the volume and other settings on the fly.