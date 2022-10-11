This SteelSeries Apex 3 keyboard on sale for $35 is a no-brainer Prime Day deal

Looking for a great keyboard, but don't want to spend a fortune? Grab the SteelSeries Apex 3 gaming keyboard on sale for $34.98 thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access sale (opens in new tab). This is a huge price drop considering the keyboard sells for a street price around $50 and can go higher at other retailers. The savings today mark the lowest price we've ever seen through Amazon, too, so you're really getting a deal here.

Affordable gets even more affordable.

The Apex 3 has a lot going for it. Nevermind that it's a SteelSeries keyboard, so you know it comes with a quality build and durability that will last you for a long time. It also has some great features to protect it from you including IP32 water resistance that ensures it won't suffer from any accidental spills. Feel free to drink your morning coffee while you game without ruining your keyboard when you have an accident.

The 10-zone RGB illumination lets you customize the keyboard's lighting, too, so you can set up reactive effects to your keypresses or just your favorite color schemes. You'll also get some dedicated multimedia controls that let you adjust your settings on the fly, which can come in handy when you're in the thick of things and don't want to stop just to get the volume right.

The keys on this keyboard have been rated to survive up to 20 million clicks, and the switches are super quiet so you won't be a nuisance to the people around you if you're using this keyboard at home or at work.