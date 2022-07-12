The only thing smaller than the Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini is its $15 Prime Day deal price

Razer's DeathAdder V2 Mini is one of the best gaming mice on the market for folks that have small hands, and thanks to Prime Day, you can score one for the rock bottom price of $15 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a massive 70% off compared to the mouse's MSRP of $50, making this one of the best Prime Day deals out there.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini, much like the standard DeathAdder V2, offers excellent performance, a comfortable design, and plenty of style. The mouse's optical sensor is extremely accurate and features a maximum DPI of 8,500, making it a great choice for intense gaming. The ergonomic shape of the mouse also makes it a joy to use for hours on end, and all six of its buttons are reprogrammable (you can change what the inputs do in the Razer Synapse 3 software (opens in new tab)).

Get Razer's smallest mouse for a huge discount

(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini | $50 $15 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini is a fantastic gaming mouse for folks that have small hands. Between its high-performance optical sensor, ergonomic design, reprogrammable buttons, and Chroma RGB lighting, this mouse has it all.

The switches in the mouse also utilize light beam-based actuation, registering button presses remarkably quickly. This minimizes the time it takes for your click inputs to register in-game, which is incredibly helpful when playing games that require precise aim and timing. The mouse's wire is also designed to slide across the surface of a desk smoothly, stopping drag from interfering with your aim.

Like the majority of Razer's other gaming accessories, the Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini also comes with the company's iconic and stylish Chroma RGB lighting. Using Razer Synapse 3, you can extensively customize the lights however you'd like. If you have other pieces of Razer hardware, such as keyboards and headsets, you can also sync the Chroma RGB lighting across all of them so that your setup has a clean and uniform look.

