Alienware unveils monstrous monitor with 500Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium

What you need to know

Dell just introduced the Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524HF).

The device features a 500Hz refresh rate, a response time of 0.5 ms, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium.

An NVIDIA-focused version of the monitor was announced earlier this year at CES 2023.

The Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H) launches on September 12, 2023 but pricing has not been shared at this time.

There's a new fastest gaming monitor on the market according to Dell. The company just introduced the Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524HF). As the name suggests, the monitor features a screen with a 500Hz refresh rate, though that is the overclocked spec. The native refresh rate of the monitor is 480Hz, which is still extremely quick.

Dell first showed off the NVIDIA-focused version of the Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor at CES 2023, where the device won an innovation award. Now, Dell has unveiled the Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524HF), which features AMD FreeSync Premium. The model with AMD FreeSync Premium support will start shipping on September 12, 2023, though Dell has not shared pricing at this time.

The monitor's 500Hz refresh rate pairs with a 0.5ms response time. It also has support for AMD FreeSync Premium and is VESA AdaptiveSync certified to deliver smooth gameplay. You would likely need an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX to approach high enough frame rates on the best PC games to take advantage of the 500Hz refresh rate, but the monitor is fast enough to be relatively future proof.

Image 1 of 2 Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H) (Image credit: Dell) Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524H) (Image credit: Dell)

While speed is the main selling point of the Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524HF), the device has other attractive features. Its screen hits 99% sRGB and supports TUV ComfortView Plus to reduce blue light emissions.

The Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor (AW2524HF) has a gaming-focused design, including a fully adjustable stand, a small hexagonal base, and a retractable headset hanger. It also has a centralized OSD joystick to switch between modes.