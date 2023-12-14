Lenovo's ThinkVision 3D Monitor can render 2D images to 3D in real-time without special glasses, and will release as soon as February

What you need to know

Lenovo's new ThinkVision 27-inch 3D Monitor doesn't require special glasses to experience the effect.

The built-in 3D rendering engine allows users to work in 2D and then convert to 3D using AI in real-time.

It also utilizes real-time eye-tracking technology with a switchable lenticular lens.

The ThinkVision 27 3D monitor will be available in select markets starting in February 2024.

In September, Lenovo announced its new ThinkVision 27-inch 3D Monitor, which doesn't require any special 3D glasses to use and is designed with content creators in mind. Thanks to an announcement from Lenovo, we also know that the 3D monitor offers an "intuitive and interactive user interface version of 3D Explorer" along with a 2D-to-3D Converter.

Basically, this cutting-edge monitor has a built-in 3D rendering engine that should reduce the amount of additional devices and computing power needed for it to do its work. Not to mention, it should improve efficiency when dealing with certain creative tasks.

Over the last few weeks since it was first announced, Lenovo has continued to provide additional details and specs for this cutting-edge 3D monitor at its Lenovo StoryHub, and today the company is highlighting that all again with the news that the new line of Lenovo ThinkPad and IdeaPad laptops will be AI-dedicated and powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. Combining an AI-focused laptop with the ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor will be a great pairing for content creators, graphic designers, engineers, gamers, and other users.

Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor Expected starting price: $2,999

Size: 27-inches

Type: IPS, anti-reflection, 3-side NearEdgeless

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Color Gamut: 99% DCI-P3, 99% Adobe RGB, 100% sRGB,100% BT 709

Contrast Ratio: 1000:1

2D resolution: 3840 x 2160

3D resolution: 1920 x 2160

3D tech: Switchable lenticular lens with eye-tracking

Brightness: 310 nits

Ports: 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x USB-C, 1x RJ45

OS support: Windows 10 64-bit or higher

Minimum PC requirements: Intel Core i5 7400/3.00GHz, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (or equivalent), 8GB DDR5, available hard disk space 50G

So how exactly does 3D work without glasses? It's all thanks to the use of a switchable lenticular lens that features real-time eye-tracking. As Lenovo states, "The 3D monitor projects two independent images to the user’s eyes, so that each eye sees the subject from a slightly different angle. This process delivers crisp stereo vision and depth perception in a natural and efficient stereoscopic visualization." That's how we get "more natural 3D viewing experiences" that don't require any special headgear.

This 27-inch IPS screen offers different resolutions depending on if it's displaying 2D or 3D imagery. In 2D it can reach 3840 x 2160, while in 3D it can reach 1920 x 2160 — both of which are impressive. Meanwhile, Lenovo states that the refresh rate is 60Hz with an impressive contrast ratio of 1000:1, and a great color gamut of 99% of DCI-P3.

What's more, the ThinkVision 27 3D has increased software support from proprietary applications like Design Engine so users don't have to use as many plugins to do the work they want to do on the monitor.

The Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor is expected to release in Feb. 2024 with an expected $2,999 starting point. This information is subject to change before the official product releases.

Windows Central's take

(Image credit: Lenovo)

When I think of 3D screens, my mind immediately goes to the Nintendo 3DS gaming handheld line that first launched over 11 years ago and brought with it many a headache to various users. But that isn't at all the same experience that the Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor is offering. In addition to using a much newer technology, Lenovo's 3D monitor uses a very different type of technology to create 3D effects.



I won't claim that the ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor won't provide headaches as that's something that any monitor can do depending on the person using it, however, it's possible that it could be the best glasses-free 3D option

Obviously, that high starting price point of $2,999 will make many people shy away from this purchase, but it will be interesting to see how creatives utilize the monitor going forward. In a time where we're increasingly coming to rely on AI technologies, it's interesting to see what the latest advancements look like. A 2D-to-3D Converter is no small feat and something that can improve the workflow of certain creative projects.