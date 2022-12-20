Lenovo ThinkVision monitors and IdeaCentre Mini PC announced ahead of CES 2023

What you need to know

Lenovo just announced a plethora of new monitors ahead of CES 2023. The company has new displays on the way, including traditional screens, monitors built for hybrid work, and ultrawide monitors. Most of the new displays are from Lenovo's ThinkVision lineup, but there is also a pair of monitors simply with Lenovo branding.

On the mini-LED side of things, Lenovo announced the ThinkVision P27pz-30 and P32pz-30. The monitors feature miniature LEDs and 1,152 dimming zones to reduce blurring. The 27-inch and 31.5-inch displays support HDR10 and HLG and are both DisplayHDR1000-certified. The included Lenovo ThinkColour software allows for color configuration and management.

Both ThinkVision Mini LED monitors connect with USB-C or Thunderbolt-compatible laptops, phones, or tablets. They support up to 40 Gbps of data and video through a single cable and up to two UHD monitors via daisy chaining. Up to 140W of power transfer is supported as well.

Lenovo's new ThinkVision VoIP monitors include integrated 5MP webcams with IR support, dual microphones with noise cancelation, and two 5W speakers. A dedicated Microsoft Teams button is available on the displays for the first time with this generation. The ThinkVision T27hv-30 and ThinkVision T24mv-30 have the full array of new features while the ThinkVision T24v-30 has a similar core experience but slightly lower specs.

The ThinkVision VoIP monitors also support human detection and have light sensors for automatic brightness adjustment. They feature displays with Eyesafe Certification 2.0 and natural blue light technology as well.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product Pricing Availability ThinkVision P32pz-30 $1,599 August 2023 ThinkVision Mini LED P27pz-30 Not specified (US) August 2023 ThinkVision VOIP T27hv-30 $519 May 2023 ThinkVision VOIP T27hv-30 $399 May 2023 ThinkVision VOIP T24v-30 $259 May 2023 ThinkVision P32p-30 $999 April 2023 ThinkVision P49w-30 $1,699 June 2023 Lenovo L27i-40 $199 Q3 2023 Lenovo L24m-40 $219 Row 8 - Cell 2

Image 1 of 7 Lenovo ThinkVision T27hv-30 (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkVision T24mv-30 (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkVision P49w-30 (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkVision P49w-30 (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkVision T24v-30 (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkVision P32p-30 (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo ThinkVision P32p-30 (Image credit: Lenovo)

Think ThinkVision P32p-30 and P49w-30 are professional-grade displays. The ThinkVision P32p-30 has a 31.5-inch screen with a 4K UHD resolution. It works with the ThinkVision VoIP Modular stack and has two Thunderbolt 4 ports for data transfer and charging with a single cable.

The ThinkVision P49w-30 is an ultrawide monitor with a 49-inch QHD IPS display. It has a 2000:1 contrast ratio, thanks to its IPS Black technology. Up to 13 ports allow the monitor to connect to a wide range of devices. Up to 100W of power delivery is available through the displays pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports.

It's possible to connect two different PCs or devices to the ultrawide monitor and run the systems side-by-side. Lenovo's eKVM lets you switch between PCs with a click and the company's True Split tech splits the monitor into two displays. It's also possible to daisy chain the display to up to two other QHD monitors through its Thunderbolt 4-out connector.

Lastly, Lenovo announced the L27i-40 and L24m-40 monitors. They're both more affordable displays and are aimed at office spaces.

In addition to its new monitors, Lenovo announced the IdeaCentre Mini PC. It has a compact body (1L) and runs on up to an Intel Core i7 CPU.

Image 1 of 3 Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini PC (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini PC (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini PC (Image credit: Lenovo)