LG unveils new UltraGear gaming monitor with curved 240Hz OLED display

LG just announced a world's first ahead of IFA, which kicks off in Berlin next month. The company unveiled the UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (45GR95QE) featuring the “first curved OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate,” according to LG. The screen stands out because OLED displays have previously maxed out at 120Hz. Pricing and a release date for the new monitor haven't been shared, but LG plans to show off the UltraGear OLED gaming monitor at IFA.

The new ultrawide gaming monitor has a 21:9 aspect ratio and a WQHD resolution (3,440 x 1,440). The 45-inch display has an 800R curvature as well to increase immersion. The 240Hz refresh rate and 0.1 gray-to-gray response time should make the best PC games appear smooth, assuming you have a system that can drive titles at such high rates.

The screen of the UltraGear gaming monitor has LG's Anti-glare & Low Reflection coating as well.

LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (45GR95QE) Display type OLED Screen size 45-inch Resolution WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) Color gamut DCI-P3 98.5% Contrast ratio 1,000,000:1 Refresh rate 240Hz Response time 0.1ms HDR HDR10 Connectivity 2x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1.4 2x USB 3.0 Speaker None Remote control Yes

LG will also show off its UltraFine Display Ergo AI monitor at IFA 2022. That device can automatically adjust its position to improve ergonomics. It uses built-in cameras and AI to change the screen height and tilt of the display. The LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI has a 31.5-inch 4K IS display with 95% coverage of DCI-P3.

"Our brand-new UltraGear OLED gaming monitor elevates the gaming experience with its curved screen, anti-glare solution, and ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate, while the UltraFine Display Ergo AI delivers outstanding user comfort with its ergonomic features and futuristic design," said LG Vice President and Head of IT Business Unit Seo Young-jae. "We’re excited to debut both of these exceptional products at IFA and to be back on the ground in Berlin after a two-year break due to the pandemic."