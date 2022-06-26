Play games in the cloud with Amazon's Luna controller down to $40 with Prime

If you have Amazon Prime, you can get the Amazon Luna wireless controller for an all-time low price of just $39.99 through Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. Without this deal, the controller sells for around $70, and even when it does go on sale it normally only drops as low as $50. This is the only drop we've seen this low since the controller's debut outside of Prime Day or Black Friday.

If you don't have Amazon Prime, now is as good a time as any to sign up for the 30-day free trial (opens in new tab). Not only do you get access to exclusive deals like this, you also get full access to all of Prime's other benefits like two-day free shipping and Prime Video streaming. Plus, you'll be ready for Amazon Prime Day, which is coming up in just a couple of weeks. We're already breaking down some of the best Prime Day deals as they become available.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Luna controller $70 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Oh boy this controller looks awfully familiar. Use it to play on Amazon's cloud gaming service or you can even use it with Steam and other services like that.

This controller is designed to work with Amazon Luna, Amazon's cloud gaming service. You can play dozens of games including party games from Jackbox or even the entire Ubisoft library with games like Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and more. It has retro games, modern games, and everything in between.



Plus, the controller has Steam support now as well. You can play games on Windows, Mac, and Android devices. Connect via Bluetooth or USB, and thanks to Cloud Direct tech the controller talks with the cloud so you don't have to pair every device. That even means playing games on your Fire TV, iPad, or Chromebook and easily transitioning between all three.

As far as the controller itself goes, it includes low-friction thumbsticks and a comfortable textured grip. It is powered by two AA batteries, so it's easy to keep your controller powered up and ready to go.