Razer's latest docking station promises better gaming performance with a dedicated wireless dongle port... and 13 more beside that

This docking station isn't much larger than the mouse sitting on top of it, but it's packed with ports and features.

Razer has announced a new docking station, this time powered by USB4.

Costing $100 less than Razer's Thunderbolt 4 docking station, this hub has more ports, faster device charging, and a unique feature.

There's a dedicated port for your 2.4GHz wireless dongles, which Razer claims massively reduces latency and improves stability for wireless accessories.

The Razer USB4 Dock is available starting today for $229.99 in both black and silver.

The Razer USB Type-C Dock we reviewed (and that I still carry in my bag) enjoyed a lot of praise for us, but there was a limit to its capabilities. Now, Razer is taking the wraps off a new option for hardcore users — the Razer USB4 Dock is here, and it's less of a standard USB hub and more of an all-in-one docking station to transform your workstation.

I've had a few days with the new Razer USB4 Dock, and it may strike a beautiful sweet spot by carrying all the features of a full-fledged Thunderbolt 4 dock without the price tag the T4 branding brings. The Razer USB4 Dock costs $229.99 at Razer and comes in both black and stylish silver, boasts 13 usable ports (not including the primary input), and can even improve your gaming setup with a dedicated port for your 2.4GHz wireless dongle.

The better Thunderbolt dock for most... With no Thunderbolt

This docking station will be familiar to any Razer fan, but it's still a great looking dock. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Those who want to truly get the most out of a docking station — including adding external displays, accessing external storage, and using their favorite accessories — are likely looking for a Thunderbolt-powered docking station. Thunderbolt, built on the USB Type-C platform and standardized by Intel, is a powerful tool for creatives and hardcore users with a seemingly endless list of capabilities, but it also costs a lot.

Razer USB4 Dock • Price: $229.99 at Razer

• Ports: 1x USB Type-C 4.0 upstream w/ 100W Power Delivery, 1x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 w/ 20W Power Delivery, 1x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB Type-A 2.0, 1x USB Type-A 2.0 for 2.4GHz wireless dongles, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x RJ45 Ethernet (1Gb), 1x UHS-II SD Card, 1x UHS-II microSD Card, 1x 3.5mm audio w/ 7.1 surround sound, 1x 180W DC power

• Display output: 4K @ 120Hz / FHD @ 240Hz

• Dimensions: 190 x 80 x 22mm (7.49 x 3.15 x 0.85in)

• Weight: 1.11kg (2.44lbs)

Now, there's a new universal standard in the form of USB4, which can do everything Thunderbolt can do (at least on paper) but doesn't require the expensive licensing. The USB4 standard compares favorably to Thunderbolt and laptops with full-featured USB4 ports can even use Thunderbolt-licensed docking stations and accessories. It's nice to see a company like Razer embrace the full power of USB4 with a new docking station that costs $100 less than the company's Thunderbolt 4 dock... and is arguably more capable.

The Razer USB4 Dock is a 14-in-1 docking station made of sleek, CNC anodized aluminum. My review sample is the classic Razer black, but the company also sells a more professional silver version that would look right at home alongside any Macbook, Surface, or Dell XPS. It's bigger in every dimension and much heavier than Razer's ultra-portable USB Type-C hub, but it's also much more compact than something like the more expensive UGREEN Revodok Max 213 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station I reviewed.

"Beautiful" isn't a word I'd normally associate with docking stations, but the Razer USB4 Dock is absolutely one of the better-looking options I've seen from any company. This design is practical and packed with features, though, including four USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, two display outputs, SD and microSD card slots, gigabit Ethernet, and a multipurpose 3.5mm audio jack with 7.1 surround sound.

I'm excited to truly dive into this docking station and what it's capable of. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Of course, I can't forget about this docking station's most unique feature. On the side you'll find a fifth USB Type-A port, which is specially designed for 2.4GHz wireless dongles — you know, the kind you use to connect your wireless mouse and keyboard to your PC? It's common for users to experience increased latency or stability issues when their wireless dongle is connected to a hub or dock rather than to their PC directly, but Razer claims to have solved that with this port, making it perfect for mobile gaming setups.

Feeding into the Razer USB4 Dock is a 180W power supply, and you can divert up to 100W of that juice to your device via the USB4 upstream port. You'll still have a USB Type-C port on the front with 20W Power Delivery, too, in case you want to plug in your phone or another device for charging. When many Thunderbolt 4 docks (including Razer's own offering) only go up to 90W device charging, that's impressive.

Ports-wise, this is a very good mix with no obvious omissions. Razer didn't skimp on the display output, either, with both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. Dual displays are a breeze with this docking station, and the Razer USB4 Dock supports up to 4K at 120Hz or FHD at 240Hz. All of those ports are well positioned with good spacing, and build quality in general is excellent.

I haven't had enough time to truly put this docking station through its paces, but early impressions are incredibly positive. The Razer USB4 Dock is just as capable as many of the best Thunderbolt 4 docking stations, and Razer achieved a smaller retail price just by shedding that Thunderbolt branding. Don't think you have to give anything up, either — just like most Thunderbolt 4 docks, the Razer USB4 Dock is compatible with USB4 and Thunderbolt 3/4/5 equipped devices.

The Razer USB4 Dock is now available for $229.99 at Razer, and could end up becoming one of the best value options for those looking for a capable all-in-one docking station. You'll have to stay tuned for my full review, though, which should be dropping in the coming weeks.