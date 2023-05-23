Save up to 33% on standing desks and office chairs from FlexiSpot this week

Office furniture and equipment company FlexiSpot is holding a massive sale this week only to celebrate the company's birthday, with savings of up to 33% up for grabs on their highly rated standing desks and office chairs.

We've reviewed countless standing desks and office chairs from FlexiSpot over the last few years, and have come away incredibly impressed with all of their products, often reaching four or even five star ratings. We just reviewed the FlexiSpot BS11 Pro, which is available on sale this week for £70 off, bringing the price down to £360.

Also on sale is the FlexiSpot Q8 standing desk, an all-in-one electronic desk with a built-in drawer, bamboo worktop, and wireless charging built into the surface. We reviewed this desk last year, and found it to be one of the best FlexiSpot desks yet. It's available this week for £100 off, just £599.

Those are just two of our favorite FlexiSpot products on sale this week, but there's many more, including the FlexiSpot BS8 and office chair and FlexiSpot E7 standing desk. Be sure to check out the sale here!